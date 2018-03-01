Behold the Crystal-Covered Stage for the 2018 Oscars

The 90th Academy Awards will feature set designs that mirror elaborate Broadway stages. The set was created by American set designer Derek McLane. A series of rings speckled with light bulbs make up the backdrop.
The Crystals
Crystals, 45 million of them, will decorate the Dolby Theatre stage. Stage designer Derek McLane was influenced by an image he saw in a room at Swarovski’s headquarters in Austria. The company supplied all the crystals.
The Chandeliers
Gold and crystal chandeliers will hang from mirrored arches. There will be a different look for each of the 13 to 15 segments during the ceremony.
The Mirrors
Host Jimmy Kimmel will stand in front of mirrored panels with baroque accents. The mirrors also have LED screens on the back. McLane has used light-up features for past Oscars.
The Drapes
Grand staircases, ruby red pillars and sheer drapes add to the abstract set designs. From every angle, the grand production will shine on screens. McLane first designed for the Oscars in 2013.