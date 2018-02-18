You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
BAFTA Awards – Red Carpet Photos
Jennifer Lawrence
The Oscar-winning actress, a presenter, arrives to the BAFTAs on Sunday in London.
Lupita Nyong’o
After unleashing “Black Panther” to a record $218 million at the U.S. box office, Nyong’o hit the British Film Awards wearing a #TimesUp emblem.
Octavia Spencer
The “Shape of Water” star is nominated for best supporting actress.
David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Saoirse Ronan
Best actress nominee Saoirse Ronan (“Ladybird”) poses with a fan holding a #TimesUp poster on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Catherine and Prince William
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive to Royal Albert Hall for Sunday’s ceremony.
James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Timothee Chalamat
The best actor nominee (“Call Me By Your Name”) is looking sly as usual on the BAFTA carpet.
Sir Patrick Stewart
The “Logan” actor makes a royal entrance to Sunday’s BAFTAs.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Edgar Wright
The “Baby Driver” director arrives to the ceremony in London.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Lily James
The “Cinderella” starlet will present one of the BAFTA trophies.
David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Letitia Wright
“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright, a native of the U.K., arrives to Sunday’s BAFTA Awards.
David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Gemma Arterton
The U.K. actress was among the many women to don black in support of the #MeToo movement.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Al Gore
Nominated for Best Documentary (“Inconvenient Truth”), Gore and his bow tie are ready for action.
David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Naomi Harris
Harris, nominated for supporting actress last year (“Moonlight”), lights up for the photographers.
David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence
The “Red Sparrow” star is making an appearance before the London premiere of her spy thriller.
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
