You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
1 of -

BAFTA Awards – Red Carpet Photos

The Oscar-winning actress, a presenter, arrives to the BAFTAs on Sunday in London. 
After unleashing “Black Panther” to a record $218 million at the U.S. box office, Nyong’o hit the British Film Awards wearing a #TimesUp emblem. 
The “Shape of Water” star is nominated for best supporting actress. 
Best actress nominee Saoirse Ronan (“Ladybird”) poses with a fan holding a #TimesUp poster on the red carpet. 
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive to Royal Albert Hall for Sunday’s ceremony. 
The best actor nominee (“Call Me By Your Name”) is looking sly as usual on the BAFTA carpet. 
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive to Royal Albert Hall for Sunday’s ceremony. 
The “Logan” actor makes a royal entrance to Sunday’s BAFTAs.
71st British Academy Film Awards, VIP Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK – 18 Feb 2018
The “Baby Driver” director arrives to the ceremony in London. 
The “Cinderella” starlet will present one of the BAFTA trophies. 
“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright, a native of the U.K., arrives to Sunday’s BAFTA Awards. 
The U.K. actress was among the many women to don black in support of the #MeToo movement. 
Nominated for Best Documentary (“Inconvenient Truth”), Gore and his bow tie are ready for action. 
Harris, nominated for supporting actress last year (“Moonlight”), lights up for the photographers. 
The “Red Sparrow” star is making an appearance before the London premiere of her spy thriller. 
Close the thumbnails
Next

Bruce Willis Downsizes To Sleek Aerie West of Manhattan’s Lincoln Center

Thumbnails

1
of
- Thumbnails

Jennifer Lawrence

The Oscar-winning actress, a presenter, arrives to the BAFTAs on Sunday in London. 

Lupita Nyong’o

After unleashing “Black Panther” to a record $218 million at the U.S. box office, Nyong’o hit the British Film Awards wearing a #TimesUp emblem. 

Octavia Spencer

The “Shape of Water” star is nominated for best supporting actress. 

David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

Best actress nominee Saoirse Ronan (“Ladybird”) poses with a fan holding a #TimesUp poster on the red carpet. 

David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Catherine and Prince William

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive to Royal Albert Hall for Sunday’s ceremony. 

James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Timothee Chalamat

The best actor nominee (“Call Me By Your Name”) is looking sly as usual on the BAFTA carpet. 

Catherine and Prince William

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive to Royal Albert Hall for Sunday’s ceremony. 

James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Sir Patrick Stewart

The “Logan” actor makes a royal entrance to Sunday’s BAFTAs.

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

71st British Academy Film Awards, VIP Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK – 18 Feb 2018

71st British Academy Film Awards, VIP Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK – 18 Feb 2018

James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Edgar Wright

The “Baby Driver” director arrives to the ceremony in London. 

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Lily James

The “Cinderella” starlet will present one of the BAFTA trophies. 

David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Letitia Wright

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright, a native of the U.K., arrives to Sunday’s BAFTA Awards. 

David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Gemma Arterton

The U.K. actress was among the many women to don black in support of the #MeToo movement. 

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Al Gore

Nominated for Best Documentary (“Inconvenient Truth”), Gore and his bow tie are ready for action. 

David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Naomi Harris

Harris, nominated for supporting actress last year (“Moonlight”), lights up for the photographers. 

David Fisher/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

The “Red Sparrow” star is making an appearance before the London premiere of her spy thriller. 

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

ad