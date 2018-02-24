You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
1 of -

‘Atlanta Robbin’ Season’ Premiere, Costume Designers Guild Awards and Other Hollywood Red Carpets and Parties (Photos)

“Atlanta Robbin’ Season” stars Zazie Beetz, Stefani Robinson and Brian Tyree Henry huddle around creator and executive producer Donald Glover at the Monday night premiere. 
Showrunner buddies Lena Waithe (“The Chi”) and Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”) show support at the “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” premiere.
“Atlanta” actor Lakeith Stanfield shows off his threads on the red carpet before the screening of the second instalment. 
21st Century Fox president Peter Rice poses with FX programming chiefs Nick Grad and Eric Schrier as well as producer Brad Simpson at the after party.
Guillermo Del Toro received the Distinguished Collaborator prize at the 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday.
Sally Field presents at the annual Costume Designers Guild ceremony in Beverly Hills.
Gina Rodriguez was the host of the 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday night.
Costume designer Lyn Paolo and actress Eva Longoria take the stage at the event.
“Game Night” stars Jason Bateman and Jesse Plemons meet up for a photo op on the carpet at the Wednesday night premiere.
“Game Night” co-stars Lamorne Morris and Billy Magnussen make the perfect duo on the red carpet. 
Kylie Bunbury and Sharon Horgan, who also star in the film, celebrate the opening of “Game Night” at the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and producer John Davis catch up on the carpet at the “Game Night” premiere in Hollywood.
Regina King greets her onscreen brother-in-law, actor Zackary Momoh, at the TV premiere of Netflix’s “Seven Seconds” on Friday night.  
Fox 21 Television Studios president Bert Salke poses with Allie Goss, Netflix’s vp of original series, “Seven Seconds” creator Veena Sud and Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vp of original programming at the series premiere.
Actor Russell Hornsby stuns in lavender at the “Seven Sevonds” premiere red carpet.
SHOF inductee Bill Withers and Variety’s Shirley Halperin moderated the Variety x The Songwriters Hall of Fame event on Thursdsay.
Panelists for the Variety x The Songwriters Hall of Fame event in Hollywood included Oscar-nominated songwriters Common and Diane Warren. 
Close the thumbnails
Next

WGA Awards, 'Annihilation' Premiere and More Hollywood Red Carpets and Parties (Photos)

Thumbnails

1
of
- Thumbnails

Zazie Beetz, Donald Glover, Stefani Robinson and Brian Tyree Henry

“Atlanta Robbin’ Season” stars Zazie Beetz, Stefani Robinson and Brian Tyree Henry huddle around creator and executive producer Donald Glover at the Monday night premiere

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe and Pamela Adlon

Showrunner buddies Lena Waithe (“The Chi”) and Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”) show support at the “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” premiere.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lakeith Stanfield

“Atlanta” actor Lakeith Stanfield shows off his threads on the red carpet before the screening of the second instalment. 

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Peter Rice, Nick Grad, Eric Schrier and Brad Simpson

21st Century Fox president Peter Rice poses with FX programming chiefs Nick Grad and Eric Schrier as well as producer Brad Simpson at the after party.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Guillermo Del Toro

Guillermo Del Toro received the Distinguished Collaborator prize at the 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Sally Field

Sally Field presents at the annual Costume Designers Guild ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez was the host of the 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday night.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Lyn Paolo and Eva Longoria

Costume designer Lyn Paolo and actress Eva Longoria take the stage at the event.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Bateman and Jesse Plemons

“Game Night” stars Jason Bateman and Jesse Plemons meet up for a photo op on the carpet at the Wednesday night premiere.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lamorne Morris and Billy Magnussen

“Game Night” co-stars Lamorne Morris and Billy Magnussen make the perfect duo on the red carpet. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Bunbury and Sharon Horgan

Kylie Bunbury and Sharon Horgan, who also star in the film, celebrate the opening of “Game Night” at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Toby Emmerich and John Davis

Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and producer John Davis catch up on the carpet at the “Game Night” premiere in Hollywood.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Regina King and Zackary Momoh

Regina King greets her onscreen brother-in-law, actor Zackary Momoh, at the TV premiere of Netflix’s “Seven Seconds” on Friday night.  

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Bert Salke, Allie Goss, Veena Sud and Cindy Holland

Fox 21 Television Studios president Bert Salke poses with Allie Goss, Netflix’s vp of original series, “Seven Seconds” creator Veena Sud and Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vp of original programming at the series premiere.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Russell Hornsby

Actor Russell Hornsby stuns in lavender at the “Seven Sevonds” premiere red carpet.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Bill Withers

SHOF inductee Bill Withers and Variety’s Shirley Halperin moderated the Variety x The Songwriters Hall of Fame event on Thursdsay.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Common and Diane Warren

Panelists for the Variety x The Songwriters Hall of Fame event in Hollywood included Oscar-nominated songwriters Common and Diane Warren. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

ad