‘Atlanta Robbin’ Season’ Premiere, Costume Designers Guild Awards and Other Hollywood Red Carpets and Parties (Photos)

Zazie Beetz, Donald Glover, Stefani Robinson and Brian Tyree Henry
“Atlanta Robbin’ Season” stars Zazie Beetz, Stefani Robinson and Brian Tyree Henry huddle around creator and executive producer Donald Glover at
the Monday night premiere.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Lena Waithe and Pamela Adlon
Showrunner buddies Lena Waithe (“The Chi”) and Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”) show support at the “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” premiere.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Lakeith Stanfield
“Atlanta” actor Lakeith Stanfield shows off his threads on the red carpet before the screening of the second instalment.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Peter Rice, Nick Grad, Eric Schrier and Brad Simpson
21st Century Fox president Peter Rice poses with FX programming chiefs Nick Grad and Eric Schrier as well as producer Brad Simpson at the after party.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Sally Field
Sally Field presents at the annual Costume Designers Guild ceremony in Beverly Hills.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez was the host of the 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday night.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Lyn Paolo and Eva Longoria
Costume designer Lyn Paolo and actress Eva Longoria take the stage at the event.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Bateman and Jesse Plemons
“Game Night” stars Jason Bateman and Jesse Plemons meet up for a photo op on the carpet at
the Wednesday night premiere.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Lamorne Morris and Billy Magnussen
“Game Night” co-stars Lamorne Morris and Billy Magnussen make the perfect duo on the red carpet.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Kylie Bunbury and Sharon Horgan
Kylie Bunbury and Sharon Horgan, who also star in the film, celebrate the opening of “Game Night” at the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Toby Emmerich and John Davis
Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and producer John Davis catch up on the carpet at the “Game Night” premiere in Hollywood.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Regina King and Zackary Momoh
Regina King greets her onscreen brother-in-law, actor Zackary Momoh, at the
TV premiere of Netflix’s “Seven Seconds” on Friday night.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Bert Salke, Allie Goss, Veena Sud and Cindy Holland
Fox 21 Television Studios president Bert Salke poses with Allie Goss, Netflix’s vp of original series, “Seven Seconds” creator Veena Sud and Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vp of original programming at the series premiere.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Russell Hornsby
Actor Russell Hornsby stuns in lavender at the “Seven Sevonds” premiere red carpet.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Bill Withers
SHOF inductee Bill Withers and
Variety’s Shirley Halperin moderated the Variety x The Songwriters Hall of Fame event on Thursdsay.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
