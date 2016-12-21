Return to Article
The Most Anticipated Films of 2017

xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
The Lego Batman Movie
John Wick: Chapter 2
Fifty Shades Darker
Logan
Kong: Skull Island
T2 Trainspotting
Beauty and the Beast
Power Rangers
Ghost in the Shell
The Fate of the Furious
The Circle
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Snatched
Alien: Covenant
Baywatch
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Wonder Woman
The Mummy
World War Z 2
The Book of Henry
Transformers: The Last Knight
Despicable Me 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming
War for the Planet of the Apes
Bad Dads
Dunkirk
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
The Dark Tower
Blade Runner 2049
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Thor: Ragnarok
Justice League
Murder on the Orient Express
Star Wars VIII
Jumanji
Goodbye Christopher Robin

Here’s a preview of some of the biggest films hitting theaters in 2017.

Release Date: Jan. 20, 2017

Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) is back to take on a new assignment from his handler Augustus Gibbons (Samuel L. Jackson).

Release Date: Jan. 27, 2016

Alice (Milla Jovovich) returns to where it started — the Hive in Raccoon City — to destroy the Umbrella Corporation once and for all.

Release Date: Feb. 10, 2017

Bruce Wayne (voiced by Will Arnett) struggles to protect Gotham City while raising his newly-adopted son.

Release Date: Feb. 10, 2017

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced out of retirement by a former associate to seize control of an assassins’ guild.

Release Date: Feb. 10, 2017

The sequel to “Fifty Shades of Grey” finds Christian (Jamie Dornan) struggling with his demons and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) facing off against the woman who Christian dated before her.  

Release Date: March 3, 2017

An aged Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) must protect a young female clone of Wolverine from an organization led by Nathaniel Essex. 

Release Date: March 10, 2017

King Kong’s origin story unfolds when a team of explorers head to Skull Island.

Release Date: March 10, 2017

The original characters from “Trainspotting” return in this continuation set 20 years later.

Release Date: March 17, 2017

“Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, is the live-action remake of the classic Disney animated film.

Release Date: March 24, 2017

Based on the popular TV series, a group of high-schoolers use newly acquired powers to save the world.

Release Date: March 31, 2017

Based on the popular manga, a cyborg policewoman (Scarlett Johansson) works to bring down a hacker.

Release Date: April 14, 2017

Dom (Vin Diesel) chooses a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) over his family and betrays the rest of the group.

Release Date: April 28, 2017

A woman (Emma Watson) begins working at a tech company called The Circle and gets involved with a mysterious man (Tom Hanks).

Release Date: May 5, 2017

The Guardians of the Galaxy return as they search for Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) birth parents.

Release Date: May 12, 2017

Guy Ritchie revisits the King Arthur story, with “Sons of Anarchy” alum Charlie Hunnam playing Arthur. 

Release Date: May 12, 2017

After being dumped, a woman convinces her cautious mother to go with her on a vacation to Ecuador.

Release Date: May 19, 2017

The crew of colony ship Covenant discovers a planet they think to be a paradise, only to find that it’s quite the opposite and inhabitated by David the synthetic, a survivor of the Prometheus expedition.

Release Date: May 26, 2017

Two unlikely prospective lifeguards work for a spot on the beach patrol Baywatch.

Release Date: May 26, 2017

Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is on the hunt for Poseidon’s trident.

Release Date: June 2, 2017

Diana, an Amazon princess, leaves her home of Themyscira to explore the world, becoming Wonder Woman in the process.

Release Date: June 9, 2017

An ancient princess awakens from her crypt and brings malevolence — grown over a millennia — to the present day.

Release Date: June 9, 2017

Brad Pitt returns for the sequel to 2013’s “World War Z.”

Release Date: June 16, 2017

A single woman struggles to raise a child genius.

Release Date: June 23, 2017

Mark Wahlberg returns for the fifth film in the “Transformers” series.

Release Date: June 30, 2017
Gru (Steve Carell) and his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) try to stop a former child star from obtaining world domination.

Release Date: July 7, 2017

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) learns how to be Spider-Man, while facing off against the Vulture (Michael Keaton).

Release Date: July 14, 2017

An army of Apes, led by Caesar, heads to battle against a group of humans.

Release Date: July 14, 2017

The spinoff of 2016’s “Bad Moms” is expected to land over the summer.

Release Date: July 21, 2017

Soldiers from Great Britain, France, and Belgium are surrounded by the German army and face an intense battle as they head toward evacuation.

Release Date: July 21, 2017

Time-travel agents (Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne) are sent to investigate a galactic empire.

Release Date: July 28, 2017

Based on the eight-book Stephen King series, “The Dark Tower” follows Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) as he searches the land for the Dark Tower in hopes that it will save his world.

Release Date: Oct. 6, 2017

Taking place 30 years after the original, a new blade runner (Ryan Gosling) uncovers a secret. 

Release Date: Oct. 6, 2017

After an attack on the Kingsman HQ, Eggsy (Taron Egerton) teams up with the American agency Statesman to find the person responsible.

Release Date: Nov. 3, 2017

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) faces off against Hera (Cate Blanchett) in the third film in the series.

Release Date: Nov. 17, 2017

Set after the events of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Bruce Wayne puts together a team to combat a bigger threat.

Release Date: Nov. 22, 2017

In this remake of the classic Agatha Christie story, an investigator looks into the murder of a wealthy American on the most famous train in the world.

Release Date: Dec. 15, 2017

Rey (Daisy Ridley) continues her journey with Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac).

Release Date: Dec. 22, 2017

In this “Jumanji” adventure, the players get sucked into the game instead of the game taking over their reality.

Release Date: 2017

A look at A.A. Milne, the author who created Winnie the Pooh, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie.

2 Comments

  1. Everton Carter (@therealeverton) says:
    December 26, 2016 at 1:37 pm

    Feels like there’s more mistake than accuracy here.

    Also Jumanji has a terrible release date. It’s needs to move AWAY from Star Wars.

  2. Cass says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:01 pm

    Oh wow, you guys have a very loose definition of ‘Most Anticipated.’ At least 11 have no anticipated buzz at all.

