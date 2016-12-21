The Most Anticipated Films of 2017

Here’s a preview of some of the biggest films hitting theaters in 2017.

Release Date: Jan. 20, 2017 Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) is back to take on a new assignment from his handler Augustus Gibbons (Samuel L. Jackson).

Release Date: Jan. 27, 2016 Alice (Milla Jovovich) returns to where it started — the Hive in Raccoon City — to destroy the Umbrella Corporation once and for all.

Release Date: Feb. 10, 2017 Bruce Wayne (voiced by Will Arnett) struggles to protect Gotham City while raising his newly-adopted son.

Release Date: Feb. 10, 2017 John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced out of retirement by a former associate to seize control of an assassins’ guild.

Release Date: Feb. 10, 2017 The sequel to “Fifty Shades of Grey” finds Christian (Jamie Dornan) struggling with his demons and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) facing off against the woman who Christian dated before her.

Release Date: March 3, 2017 An aged Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) must protect a young female clone of Wolverine from an organization led by Nathaniel Essex.

Release Date: March 10, 2017 King Kong’s origin story unfolds when a team of explorers head to Skull Island.

Release Date: March 10, 2017 The original characters from “Trainspotting” return in this continuation set 20 years later.

Release Date: March 17, 2017 “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, is the live-action remake of the classic Disney animated film.

Release Date: March 24, 2017 Based on the popular TV series, a group of high-schoolers use newly acquired powers to save the world.

Release Date: March 31, 2017 Based on the popular manga, a cyborg policewoman (Scarlett Johansson) works to bring down a hacker.

Release Date: April 14, 2017 Dom (Vin Diesel) chooses a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) over his family and betrays the rest of the group.

Release Date: April 28, 2017 A woman (Emma Watson) begins working at a tech company called The Circle and gets involved with a mysterious man (Tom Hanks).

Release Date: May 5, 2017 The Guardians of the Galaxy return as they search for Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) birth parents.

Release Date: May 12, 2017 Guy Ritchie revisits the King Arthur story, with “Sons of Anarchy” alum Charlie Hunnam playing Arthur.

Release Date: May 12, 2017 After being dumped, a woman convinces her cautious mother to go with her on a vacation to Ecuador.

Release Date: May 19, 2017 The crew of colony ship Covenant discovers a planet they think to be a paradise, only to find that it’s quite the opposite and inhabitated by David the synthetic, a survivor of the Prometheus expedition.

Release Date: May 26, 2017 Two unlikely prospective lifeguards work for a spot on the beach patrol Baywatch.

Release Date: May 26, 2017 Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is on the hunt for Poseidon’s trident.

Release Date: June 2, 2017 Diana, an Amazon princess, leaves her home of Themyscira to explore the world, becoming Wonder Woman in the process.

Release Date: June 9, 2017 An ancient princess awakens from her crypt and brings malevolence — grown over a millennia — to the present day.

Release Date: June 9, 2017 Brad Pitt returns for the sequel to 2013’s “World War Z.”

Release Date: June 16, 2017 A single woman struggles to raise a child genius.

Release Date: June 23, 2017 Mark Wahlberg returns for the fifth film in the “Transformers” series.

Release Date: June 30, 2017

Gru (Steve Carell) and his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) try to stop a former child star from obtaining world domination.

Release Date: July 7, 2017 Peter Parker (Tom Holland) learns how to be Spider-Man, while facing off against the Vulture (Michael Keaton).

Release Date: July 14, 2017 An army of Apes, led by Caesar, heads to battle against a group of humans.

Release Date: July 14, 2017 The spinoff of 2016’s “Bad Moms” is expected to land over the summer.

Release Date: July 21, 2017 Soldiers from Great Britain, France, and Belgium are surrounded by the German army and face an intense battle as they head toward evacuation.

Release Date: July 21, 2017 Time-travel agents (Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne) are sent to investigate a galactic empire.

Release Date: July 28, 2017 Based on the eight-book Stephen King series, “The Dark Tower” follows Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) as he searches the land for the Dark Tower in hopes that it will save his world.

Release Date: Oct. 6, 2017 Taking place 30 years after the original, a new blade runner (Ryan Gosling) uncovers a secret.

Release Date: Oct. 6, 2017 After an attack on the Kingsman HQ, Eggsy (Taron Egerton) teams up with the American agency Statesman to find the person responsible.

Release Date: Nov. 3, 2017 Thor (Chris Hemsworth) faces off against Hera (Cate Blanchett) in the third film in the series.

Release Date: Nov. 17, 2017 Set after the events of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Bruce Wayne puts together a team to combat a bigger threat.

Release Date: Nov. 22, 2017 In this remake of the classic Agatha Christie story, an investigator looks into the murder of a wealthy American on the most famous train in the world.

Release Date: Dec. 15, 2017 Rey (Daisy Ridley) continues her journey with Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac).

Release Date: Dec. 22, 2017 In this “Jumanji” adventure, the players get sucked into the game instead of the game taking over their reality.