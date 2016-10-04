Angelina Jolie Leases Hidden Hills Mansion Owned by Denise Richards

LOCATION: Hidden Hills, CA
PRICE: $30,000 per month, also for sale at $6,895,000
SIZE: 8,284 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms
I am actually more surprised that it’s owned by Denise Richards? How did she get that kind of money? She isn’t known for any real movies? Perhaps the divorce settlement from Charlie Sheen left her in a good financial position. The decor is horrid… I mean just terrible… but the yard and the pools look awesome.. especially for all her kids… they would love that and the privacy factor.