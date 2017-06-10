Adam West’s Life and Career in Photos

West shows off his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane and radio personality Ralph Garman in 2012.

West with Burt Ward, who played Robin, in “Batman.”

West appeared in 1965’s “The Three Stooges Meet the Gunslinger.”

West with “Batman” actors Burgess Meredith — who played the Penguin — and Cesar Romero — who played the Joker.

West in 1969’s “The Girl Who Knew Too Much.”

West voiced the character of Mayor Adam West for 17 years on Fox’s hit animated series “Family Guy.”

West getting ready to shoot the famous “bomb scene” in “Batman.”

West and Burt Ward at the TV Land Awards in 2006.

West voiced another superheroic version of himself in Nickelodeon’s “The Fairly Oddparents.”

West appeared alongside Steve McQueen in 1963’s “Soldier in the Rain.”