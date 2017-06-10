Adam West’s Life and Career in Photos

West shows off his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane and radio personality Ralph Garman in 2012.
West with Burt Ward, who played Robin, in “Batman.”
West appeared in 1965’s “The Three Stooges Meet the Gunslinger.”
West with “Batman” actors Burgess Meredith — who played the Penguin — and Cesar Romero — who played the Joker.
West in 1969’s “The Girl Who Knew Too Much.”
West voiced the character of Mayor Adam West for 17 years on Fox’s hit animated series “Family Guy.”
West getting ready to shoot the famous “bomb scene” in “Batman.”
West and Burt Ward at the TV Land Awards in 2006.
West voiced another superheroic version of himself in Nickelodeon’s “The Fairly Oddparents.”
West appeared alongside Steve McQueen in 1963’s “Soldier in the Rain.”
West with fellow “Batman” stars Burt Ward and Julie Newmar — who played Catwoman — at Comic-Con in 2014.
A couple of years back I had the pleasure of delivering and installing a bed in their Sun Valley home. Him and his wife where do nice to us. I remember that he had fallen and hurt his back a few weeks earlier, thus the purpose for the bed.But even though he was in some pretty serious pain he and his family where really nice, friendly and helpful. I only knew him from that one experience and from tv but it was enough to know that I would have liked more.
The grace and class that Adam West showed throughout his career and life shone in his work and various character portrayals.
His version of Batman woke up the world at a time of darkness and conflict
It was a half an hour of glorious escape where evil was triumphed, no matter what adversities were thrown at us. He never failed to deliver subtle, tongue-in-cheek humor, while achieving the impossible, truly worthy of superhero status.
He made Batman a number one success in ratings and in our hearts. His television achievement is why Batman is the one of the three Bs in the sixties. He kept the franchise alive and thriving until others took the mantle.
He will always be remembered as our number one hero, making our childhoods special while teaching us how to act in proper fashion as adults.
A role model from the beginning until the end yesterday.
We mourn today but will remember him forever fondly in our hearts tomorrow.
No other actor compared to Adam West – my childhood example of all things right and good in the world and that it didn’t matter what others thought if your morals were intact.
My Batman Forever. All the others are but pale shadows.
Dun anna..Batman,never forget the cape crusader. RIP my hero.
first and only true gentleman Batman