‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Red Carpet
Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
Co-stars Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling gathered for a group picture at “Wrinkle in Time’s” premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut
Storm Reid
Rising star Storm Reid dazzled in blue at the “Wrinkle in Time” premiere.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey struck a pose on the “Wrinkle in Time” carpet.
FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock
Mindy Kaling
Star Mindy Kaling stunned in a custom Greta Constantine gown at the “A Wrinkle in Time” premiere.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon with daughter, Ava Phillippe, on the blue carpet.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay and Jennifer Lee
“A Wrinkle in Time” director Ava DuVernay hugs “Frozen 2” director Jennifer Lee.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Chris Pine
Chris Pine, who stars as Dr. Alex Murry, delivers a smolder.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Tessa Thompson and Reese Witherspoon
Tessa Thompson and Reese Witherspoon happily embrace on the red carpet.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey excitedly greets fans and takes selfies.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Chris Pine
Chris Pine poses for selfies with fans.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler, J.J. Abrams, and Katie McGrath
Ava DuVernay posed on the carpet with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, J.J. Abrams, and Katie McGrath.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Kobe Bryant and Chris Bosh
NBA stars Kobe Bryant and Chris Bosh attended the “A Wrinkle in Time” premiere.
Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Susan Kelechi Watson
“This Is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson at the premiere.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
