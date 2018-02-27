‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Red Carpet

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Co-stars Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling gathered for a group picture at “Wrinkle in Time’s” premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles.
Rising star Storm Reid dazzled in blue at the “Wrinkle in Time” premiere.
Oprah Winfrey struck a pose on the “Wrinkle in Time” carpet.
Star Mindy Kaling stunned in a custom Greta Constantine gown at the “A Wrinkle in Time” premiere. 
Reese Witherspoon with daughter, Ava Phillippe, on the blue carpet. 
“A Wrinkle in Time” director Ava DuVernay hugs “Frozen 2” director Jennifer Lee.
Chris Pine, who stars as Dr. Alex Murry, delivers a smolder. 
Tessa Thompson and Reese Witherspoon happily embrace on the red carpet. 
Oprah Winfrey excitedly greets fans and takes selfies. 
Chris Pine poses for selfies with fans. 
Ava DuVernay posed on the carpet with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, J.J. Abrams, and Katie McGrath. 
NBA stars Kobe Bryant and Chris Bosh attended the “A Wrinkle in Time” premiere. 
“This Is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson at the premiere. 
