90th Annual Academy Awards Executive Arrivals

Bob Iger and Willow Bay
Walt Disney chairman and CEO with wife Willow Bay
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Brian and Aileen Roberts
Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts with wife Aileen
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Lisa Carco and Jeff Bewkes
Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes and girlfriend Lisa Carco
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Ron and Eli Meyer
NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer and son Eli
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Kevin and Sandy Tsujihara
Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara with wife Sandy
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Jon Feltheimer and Laurie Demarest
Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and wife Laurie
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Gary Jones and Stacey Snider
Stacey Snider, chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox, with husband and record producer Gary Jones
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Cindy and Alan Horn
Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn and wife Cindy
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Donna Langley and Ramin Shamshiri
Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley and husband Ramin Shamshiri
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Jim and Ann Gianopulos
Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos with wife Ann
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Stephen Gilula
Fox Searchlight co-president Stephen Gilula
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Raymond Fitzpatrick and Nancy Utley
Fox Searchlight co-president Nancy Utley and husband Raymond Fitzpatrick
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Kevin Ulrich and Alexandra Michler
Kevin Ulrich, CEO Anchorage Capital and chairman of the board of MGM, with Alexandra Michler.
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos
Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos and wife Nicole Avant
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Anne and Robert Simonds
Chairman and CEO of STX Entertainment, Robert Simonds, and wife Anne
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Gary and Nadine Barber
MGM chairman and CEO Gary Barber with wife Nadine
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Jonathan Krauss and Emma Watts
Emma Watts, 20th Century Fox vice chairman and production president, with producer and husband Jonathan Krauss
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Laura and Jeff Shell
Jeff Shell, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and wife Laura
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Jason and Jane Ropell
Amazon film chief Jason Ropell and wife Jane
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Tom Bernard and Michael Barker
Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents/co-founders Tom Bernard and Michael Barker
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Jeannie and Ed Catmull
Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios president Ed Catmull and daughter Jeannie
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Jeanne and Bob Berney
Bob Berney, Amazon Studios’ movie marketing and distribution head, and wife Jeanne
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Karen Kehela and Ben Sherwood
Ben Sherwood, president of Disney-ABC Television Group, and wife Karen Kehela
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Vanessa and Ted Hope
Amazon Studios production chief Ted Hope and wife Vanessa
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Molly Sims and Scott Stuber
Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s feature film division, with wife and model-actress Molly Sims
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Zev Foreman and Blair Rich
Blair Rich, Warner Bros’ president of worldwide marketing, with husband and producer Zev Foreman
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Jeff Goldstein
Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Megan Ellison and Drew Denny
Annapurna Pictures founder Megan Ellison and director Drew Denny
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Lauren Schuker and Jason Blum
Blumhouse’s Jason Blum with wife Lauren Schuker
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
David Gersh, Rhonda Price and Bob Gersh
The Gersh Agency co-president David Gersh with brother and co-president Bob Gersh, and Bob’s wife, Rhonda Price
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Stanley and Cheryl Boone Isaacs
Former Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs with husband and producer Stanley Isaacs
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan
Director Christopher Nolan with producer and wife Emma Thomas
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Christine Lahti and Thomas Schlamme
DGA president Thomas Schlamme with wife and actress Christine Lahti
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Jim Osborne
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Mary Kerr and Wyck Godfrey
Wyck Godfrey, president of Paramount’s motion picture group, and wife Dr. Mary Kerr
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Riko and Kazuo Hirai
Sony Corp. chairman Kazuo Hirai and wife Riko
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Eric d’Arbeloff, Roseanne Korenberg, Lucas Cohen-d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen
Roadside Attractions co-founders and co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen are joined by their son, Lucas, and producer Roseanne Korenberg
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Gary Lucchesi
PGA president and Lakeshore Entertainment chief Gary Lucchesi
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Kate and Jim Morris
Pixar Animation Studios president Jim Morris and daughter Kate
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Laura Hughes and David Greenbaum
Fox Searchlight’s co-head of production David Greenbaum and wife Laura
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Michael De Luca and Angelique Madrid
Producer Michael De Luca and wife Angelique Madrid
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Robert Baird and Andrea Moloro
Fox Animation co-presidents Robert Baird and Andrea Moloro
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Stacy and Charles D. King
“Fences” and “Mudbound” producer Charles D. King and wife Stacy
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Joe and Maggie Drake
Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chairman Joe Drake and wife Maggie
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter
Ron and Melissa Sanders
Ron Sanders, Warner Bros.’ president of worldwide theatrical distribution and president of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and wife Melissa
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter