90th Annual Academy Awards Executive Arrivals

Walt Disney chairman and CEO with wife Willow Bay
Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts with wife Aileen
Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes and girlfriend Lisa Carco
NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer and son Eli
Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara with wife Sandy
Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and wife Laurie
Stacey Snider, chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox, with husband and record producer Gary Jones
Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn and wife Cindy
Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley and husband Ramin Shamshiri
Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos with wife Ann
Fox Searchlight co-president Stephen Gilula
Fox Searchlight co-president Nancy Utley and husband Raymond Fitzpatrick 
Kevin Ulrich, CEO Anchorage Capital and chairman of the board of MGM, with Alexandra Michler.
Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos and wife Nicole Avant
Chairman and CEO of STX Entertainment, Robert Simonds, and wife Anne
MGM chairman and CEO Gary Barber with wife Nadine
Emma Watts, 20th Century Fox vice chairman and production president, with producer and husband Jonathan Krauss
Jeff Shell, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and wife Laura
Amazon film chief Jason Ropell and wife Jane
Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents/co-founders Tom Bernard and Michael Barker
Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios president Ed Catmull and daughter Jeannie 
Bob Berney, Amazon Studios’ movie marketing and distribution head, and wife Jeanne
Ben Sherwood, president of Disney-ABC Television Group, and wife Karen Kehela
Amazon Studios production chief Ted Hope and wife Vanessa
Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s feature film division, with wife and model-actress Molly Sims
Blair Rich, Warner Bros’ president of worldwide marketing, with husband and producer Zev Foreman
Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein
Annapurna Pictures founder Megan Ellison and director Drew Denny
Blumhouse’s Jason Blum with wife Lauren Schuker 
The Gersh Agency co-president David Gersh with brother and co-president Bob Gersh, and Bob’s wife, Rhonda Price
Former Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs with husband and producer Stanley Isaacs
Director Christopher Nolan with producer and wife Emma Thomas
DGA president Thomas Schlamme with wife and actress Christine Lahti
APA partner Jim Osborne
Wyck Godfrey, president of Paramount’s motion picture group, and wife Dr. Mary Kerr
Sony Corp. chairman Kazuo Hirai and wife Riko
Roadside Attractions co-founders and co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen are joined by their son, Lucas, and producer Roseanne Korenberg
PGA president and Lakeshore Entertainment chief Gary Lucchesi
Pixar Animation Studios president Jim Morris and daughter Kate
Fox Searchlight’s co-head of production David Greenbaum and wife Laura
Producer Michael De Luca and wife Angelique Madrid
Fox Animation co-presidents Robert Baird and Andrea Moloro
“Fences” and “Mudbound” producer Charles D. King and wife Stacy
Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chairman Joe Drake and wife Maggie
Ron Sanders, Warner Bros.’ president of worldwide theatrical distribution and president of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and wife Melissa
