These 30 Actors Have Never Been Nominated for an Oscar
Introduction
Ahead of the 90th Academy Award, we looked back and found 30 notable actors who have never had the distinction.
John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Ewan McGregor
REX/Shutterstock
Emily Blunt
REX/Shutterstock
Hugh Grant
REX/Shutterstock
Donald Sutherland
REX/Shutterstock
Scarlett Johansson
REX/Shutterstock
David Oyelowo
REX/Shutterstock
Jim Carrey
REX/Shutterstock
Alan Rickman
REX/Shutterstock
Idris Elba
REX/Shutterstock
Meg Ryan
REX/Shutterstock
Alfred Molina
REX/Shutterstock
Jeff Daniels
REX/Shutterstock
Jamie Lee Curtis
REX/Shutterstock
Richard Gere
REX/Shutterstock
Mia Farrow
REX/Shutterstock
Ann Miller
REX/Shutterstock
Danny Glover
REX/Shutterstock
Steve Buscemi
REX/Shutterstock
Guy Pearce
REX/Shutterstock
Kerry Washington
Isabella Rossellini
REX/Shutterstock
John Goodman
REX/Shutterstock
Jeff Goldblum
REX/Shutterstock
Myrna Loy
REX/Shutterstock
Pam Grier
REX/Shutterstock
Raul Julia
REX/Shutterstock
Robin Wright
REX/Shutterstock
Rosario Dawson
REX/Shutterstock
Marilyn Monroe
REX/Shutterstock
Michael B. Jordan
