You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
1 of -

These 30 Actors Have Never Been Nominated for an Oscar

Ahead of the 90th Academy Award, we looked back and found 30 notable actors who have never had the distinction.
Close the thumbnails
Next

Mike Medavoy Sells Estate in Beverly Hills Post Office

Thumbnails

1
of
- Thumbnails

Introduction

Ahead of the 90th Academy Award, we looked back and found 30 notable actors who have never had the distinction.

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Ewan McGregor

REX/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

REX/Shutterstock

Hugh Grant

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Sutherland

REX/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson

REX/Shutterstock

David Oyelowo

REX/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey

REX/Shutterstock

Alan Rickman

REX/Shutterstock

Idris Elba

REX/Shutterstock

Meg Ryan

REX/Shutterstock

Alfred Molina

REX/Shutterstock

Jeff Daniels

REX/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis

REX/Shutterstock

Richard Gere

REX/Shutterstock

Mia Farrow

REX/Shutterstock

Ann Miller

REX/Shutterstock

Danny Glover

REX/Shutterstock

Steve Buscemi

REX/Shutterstock

Guy Pearce

REX/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington

Isabella Rossellini

REX/Shutterstock

John Goodman

REX/Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum

REX/Shutterstock

Myrna Loy

REX/Shutterstock

Pam Grier

REX/Shutterstock

Raul Julia

REX/Shutterstock

Robin Wright

REX/Shutterstock

Rosario Dawson

REX/Shutterstock

Marilyn Monroe

REX/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan

ad