2018 Oscars Red Carpet Gallery

Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren arrives in style.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie stole the show at the Oscars.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Laura Dern
Laura Dern stunned on the carpet before the show.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Tom Holland
“Spider-Man: Homecoming’s” Tom Holland looking dapper at the Oscars.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kelly Marie Tran
“The Last Jedi” breakout star Kelly Marie Tran on the Oscars red carpet.
Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Allison Janney
Nominee and “I, Tonya” star Allison Janney stunned in red on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Adam Rippon
Olympic skater Adam Rippon arrives at the Oscars red carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Jordan Peele
“Get Out” director and writer Jordan Peele looking suave on the carpet.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch on the carpet at the Oscars.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 04 Mar 2018
90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 04 Mar 2018
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Maria Menounos
Maria Menonunos wowed on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sir Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell
Sir Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell together at the Oscars.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson rocked red at the Oscars.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Blanca Blanco
Blanca Blanco poses on the carpet.
Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Caleb Landry Jones
Caleb Landry Jones wore shades on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu
Olympians Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu grab a photo together on the carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Martin McDonagh
Nominee and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” director Martin McDonagh.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Nancy O’Dell
MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutters
Gael Garcia Bernal
“Mozart in the Jungle” star Gael Garcia Bernal was all smiles on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Michael Strahan
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez poses for the camera on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Beanie Feldstein
“Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein hit the red carpet Sunday night for the Oscars.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Paz Vega
Paz Vega on the Oscars carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Diane Warren
Nominee Diane Warren on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
“Fleabag” Phoebe Waller-Bridge wowed on the red carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino had an elegant look for the Oscars.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made a great pair on the carpet.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd was all smiles on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Lakeith Stanfield
Lakeith Stanfield throwing the double guns on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda stole the show at the Oscars.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Carter Burwell and Christine Sciulli
Carter Burwell and Christine Sciulli
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutters
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Nominee Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb arrive on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Richard Jenkins and Sharon R. Friedrick
Richard Jenkins and Sharon R. Friedrick on the Oscars red carpet.
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutters
Lindsey Vonn
Olympian Lindsey Vonn rocked a black dress at the Oscars.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne
“The Last Jedi” and “Black Panther” star Andy Serkis with his wife Lorraine Ashbourne on the carpet.
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutters
St Vincent
St Vincent turned plenty of heads on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Miguel
Miguel poses on the Oscars red carpet.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Mary J. Blige
“Mudbound” star and nominee Mary J. Blige rocked the Oscars red carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
James Ivory
James Ivory looking dapper on the carpet.
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutters
Hans Zimmer
Composer Hans Zimmer on the carpet.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson blows a kiss on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Luca Guadagnino
“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino poses on the carpet.
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutters
Andra Day
Andra Day on the carpet before the show.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Zendaya
Zendaya turned heads at the Oscars.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Elisabeth Moss
“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Timothee Chalamet
Nominee and “Call Me By Your Name” star Timothee Chalamet rocked all white at the Oscars.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence dazzled on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner rocked blue on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
“Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig arriving on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Sally Hawkins
“The Shape of Water” star Sally Hawkins on the carpet.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock