2018 Oscars Red Carpet Gallery

Helen Mirren arrives in style.
Margot Robbie stole the show at the Oscars.
Laura Dern stunned on the carpet before the show.
“Spider-Man: Homecoming’s” Tom Holland looking dapper at the Oscars.
“The Last Jedi” breakout star Kelly Marie Tran on the Oscars red carpet.
Nominee and “I, Tonya” star Allison Janney stunned in red on the carpet.
Olympic skater Adam Rippon arrives at the Oscars red carpet.
“Get Out” director and writer Jordan Peele looking suave on the carpet.
Zoey Deutch on the carpet at the Oscars.
Maria Menonunos wowed on the carpet.
Sir Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell together at the Oscars.
Sofia Carson rocked red at the Oscars.
Blanca Blanco poses on the carpet.
Caleb Landry Jones wore shades on the carpet.
Olympians Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu grab a photo together on the carpet.
Nominee and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” director Martin McDonagh.
“Mozart in the Jungle” star Gael Garcia Bernal was all smiles on the carpet.
Gina Rodriguez poses for the camera on the carpet.
“Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein hit the red carpet Sunday night for the Oscars.
Paz Vega on the Oscars carpet.
Nominee Diane Warren on the carpet.
“Fleabag” Phoebe Waller-Bridge wowed on the red carpet.
Mira Sorvino had an elegant look for the Oscars.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made a great pair on the carpet.
Ashley Judd was all smiles on the carpet.
Lakeith Stanfield throwing the double guns on the carpet.
Jane Fonda stole the show at the Oscars.
Carter Burwell and Christine Sciulli
Nominee Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb arrive on the carpet.
Richard Jenkins and Sharon R. Friedrick on the Oscars red carpet.
Olympian Lindsey Vonn rocked a black dress at the Oscars.
“The Last Jedi” and “Black Panther” star Andy Serkis with his wife Lorraine Ashbourne on the carpet.
St Vincent turned plenty of heads on the carpet.
Miguel poses on the Oscars red carpet.
“Mudbound” star and nominee Mary J. Blige rocked the Oscars red carpet.
James Ivory looking dapper on the carpet.
Composer Hans Zimmer on the carpet.
Taraji P. Henson blows a kiss on the carpet.
“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino poses on the carpet.
Andra Day on the carpet before the show.
Zendaya turned heads at the Oscars.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss on the carpet.
Nominee and “Call Me By Your Name” star Timothee Chalamet rocked all white at the Oscars.
Jennifer Lawrence dazzled on the carpet.
Jennifer Garner rocked blue on the carpet.
“Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig arriving on the carpet.
“The Shape of Water” star Sally Hawkins on the carpet.
