Hollywood Stars and Icons Lost in 2016

Debbie Reynolds, the Oscar-nominated singer-actress who was the mother of late actress Carrie Fisher died Dec. 28. She was 84. Read her obituary here.

Carrie Fisher, the actress, writer and daughter of Hollywood royalty who became internationally famous as Princess Leia of “Star Wars,” died Dec. 27. She was 60. Read her obituary here.

Zsa Zsa Gabor, whose 60-year career of playing herself helped paved the way for today's celebrity-obsessed culture, died on Dec. 18. Read her obituary here.

Craig Sager, prolific American sideline reporter for TNT and TBS, died Dec. 15. He was 65. Read his obituary here.

Alan Thicke, the "Growing Pains" star who played one of the quintessential television father of the 1980s, died Dec. 13. Thicke suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with his grandson. Read his obituary here.

Joseph Mascolo, who played crime lord and patriarch Stefano DiMera on "Days of Our Lives" starting in 1982, died Dec. 9. He was 87 and had been battling Alzheimer's disease. Read his obituary here.

Florence Henderson, the actress who defined the television mom of the modern era with her starring role in "The Brady Bunch," died Nov. 24th at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She was 82. Read her obituary here.

Robert Vaughn, the star of “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” died Nov. 11 of acute leukemia. He was 83. Read his obituary here.

Leonard Cohen, the Canadian poet and novelist who became a singular international presence as a singer-songwriter, died on Nov. 10. Only a month before, he released his final album, “You Want It Darker,” a deeply introspective work that focused thematically on mortality. He was 82. Read his obituary here.

Agnes Nixon, known as the grande dame of daytime drama for creating, writing, and producing soap operas including “All My Children,” “One Life to Live” and “Search for Tomorrow,” died Sept. 28 in Pennsylvania due to complications with Parkinsons. She was 93. Read her obituary here.

Gary Glasberg, the longtime showrunner of CBS' "NCIS" and creator of spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans," has died. He was 50. Glasberg died Sept. 28 in Los Angeles, CBS confirmed. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Read his obituary here.

Golfer Arnold Palmer, whose skill and swashbuckling style made him one of the biggest stars in the sport and a beloved figure to the general public, died Sept. 25 at a Pittsburgh hospital ahead of a planned heart surgery. He was 87. Read his obituary here.

Transgender actress Alexis Arquette died the morning of Sept. 11, her brother Richmond Arquette revealed in a Facebook post. She was 47. Read her obituary here.

Jon Polito, a character actor best known for his roles in Coen Brothers films, including “The Big Lebowski” and “Miller's Crossing,” died of cancer on Sept. 1. He was 65. Read his obituary here.

Gene Wilder, who regularly stole the show in such comedic gems as "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein," "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and "Stir Crazy," died Aug. 29 at his home in Stamford, Conn. His nephew Jordan Walker-Pearlman said he died of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 83. Read his obituary here.

John Saunders, a veteran ESPN broadcaster, died August 10, 2016 at the age of 61. The cause of death is currently unknown. Read his obituary here.

Actor Barry Jenner, who played roles on shows ranging from “Family Matters” to “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” died of leukemia at the age of 75 on August 8, 2016. He also served for over 20 years as a Los Angeles reserve police officer. <Read his obituary here.

Garry Marshall, the director of films such as “Pretty Woman” and “The Princess Diaries,” died on July 19, 2016 at the age of 81. Read his obituary here.

Noel Neill, the first onscreen Lois Lane, died July 3, 2016 at the age of 95. Her appearances as the famous fictional reporter where in “Superman” (1948), “Atom Man vs. Superman (1950), and “The Adventures of Superman.” Read her obituary here.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel died July 2 at the age of 87. Wiesel earned renown for his book “Night” which recounted his time spent in a Nazi concentration camp. He spent his life campaigning for peace. Following his death, President Barack Obama issued a statement saying “as a writer, a speaker, an activist, and a thinker, he was one of those people who changed the world more as a citizen of the world than those who hold office or traditional positions of power. His life, and the power of his example, urges us to be better… Just imagine the peace and justice that would be possible in our world if we all lived a little more like Elie Wiesel.” Read his obituary here.

Director Michael Cimino died at 77 on July 2, 2016. The director was most famed for his work on “Deerhunter,” which he won both an Oscar and Golden Globe, “Heavens Gate,” “Year of the Dragon,” and “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot.” Read his obituary here.

Robin Hardy died July 1, 2016 at 86 years old. Hardy was the director of the 1973 film “The Wicker Man.” Read his obituary here.

Famed photographer Bill Cunningham died at the age of 87 on June 25. The artist focused heavily on street art and had a documentary made about him called “Bill Cunningham New York.” His death was confirmed by his assistant on Instagram, “William John Cunningham, the genius who created the art form of street photography and had the most singular eye in fashion, died this afternoon from the complications following a stroke. In these last days as Bill was fighting to recover, I told him of all of your good wishes and expressions of love. There are no words for this loss. Bill Cunningham 1929-2016. #billcunningham #theBoss #legend” Read his obituary here.

Anton Yelchin died in a freak accident on June 19, 2016 at the age of 27. Yelchin, best known as Chekov in the rebooted “Star Trek” films, was found pinned between his car and a gate at his California home. J.J. Abrams reacted to the death saying “you were kind. You were funny as hell, and supremely talented. And you weren't here nearly long enough." Read his obituary here.

Actor Ron Lester died from liver and kidney failure on June 17, 2016 at 45 years old. Lester was best known for playing Billy Bob in “Varsity Blues,” Seidleman in “Freaks and Geeks” and Michael “Sugar Daddy” Bernardino in “Popular.” Read his obituary here.

“The Voice” alum Christina Grimmie died June 11, 2016 after being shot following a concert in Florida. She was 22. Read her obituary here.

Boxer Muhammad Ali died June 3, 2016 following a few days in the hospital for respiratory problems stemming from his long-time battle with Parkinson’s syndrome. The “Greatest of All Time” was celebrated around the world following his death. Read his obituary here.

The Surfer Blood guitarist died on May 30, 2016 after a battle with cancer. He was 27. Fekete’s death was announced by his wife on their GoFundMe page saying, “”Our sweet Thomas passed on last night, peacefully in his sleep, holding my hand. With one last sigh, he let go of the burden of pain and suffering that he has been bravely carrying for so long. I am full of comfort knowing that he is now free, and long for the day I get to be with him again.” Read his obituary here.

Burt Kwouk, who was known for the “Pink Panther” series, multiple James Bond films and “A Shot in the Dark,” died on May 24, 2016 at the age of 85. Read his obituary here.

Nick Menza, the former Megadeth drummer, died May 21, 2016 at the age of 51 after collapsing in the middle of a performance with his current band OHM. Following his death, former Megadeth bandmate Marty Friedman said, “We all know the great and unique drummer that Nick Menza was, but he was also a trustworthy friend, a hilarious bandmate, as well as a very loving dad. I'm beyond sad, did not see this coming at all. RIP Brother.” Read his obituary here.

John Berry, one of the founding members of the Beastie Boys, died at 52 on May 19, 2016 after a battle with frontal lobe dementia. Though he departed the group in the early ’80s, Berry has been cited as an essential component to the formation of the band. Read his obituary here.

Best known for his role as Wilbur Post on “Mister Ed,” Alan Young died May 19, 2016 at the age of 96. Read his obituary here.

Morley Safer, longtime “60 Minutes” journalist, died at 84 on May 19, 2016. After finishing 46 seasons on the show the newsman said “It's been a wonderful run, but the time has come to say goodbye to all of my friends at CBS and the dozens of people who kept me on the air. But most of all I thank the millions of people who have been loyal to our broadcast.” Read his obituary here.

French Actress Madeleine Lebeau died May 1, 2016 at the age of 92. The late star was known for playing Yvonne in “Casablanca.” Read her obituary here.

Prince died at 57 on April 21, 2016. The iconic musician, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was found dead in his Paisley Park estate in what was eventually ruled an accidental Fentanyl overdose. Read his obituary here.

Joan Laurer died April 20, 2016 at the age of 46. Known by her moniker Chyna, the performer became a quick staple for WWF. She was remembered by many of her wrestling colleagues, including Triple H, who tweeted “Someone who wasn’t afraid to blaze her own trail & create a path for those who would follow. A pioneer whose star shined bright. #RIPChyna” Read her obituary here.

Director Rod Daniel died at 73 on April 16, 2016. Daniel was most-known for his work on “Teen Wolf,” “K-9,” and “Like Father Like Son.”

“Everybody Loves Raymond” actress Doris Roberts died April 17, 2016 at the age of 90. Aside from the sitcom, the veteran performer also earned recognition for roles in “St. Elsewhere,” “Remington Steele,” “Perfect Strangers” and “American Playhouse.” Read her obituary here.

Writer and producer Scott Nimerfro died in April 17, 2016 at 54 after a battle with angiosarcoma. He was best known as a writer and producer for “Pushing Daisies” and more recently “Hannibal” and “Once Upon a Time.” Read his obituary here.

Filmmaker Dan Ireland died April 14, 2016 at the age of 57. The director was known for his movies like “The Whole Wide World” and “Jolene” as well as co-founding Seattle International Film Festival. Read his obituary here.

Producer David Gest was found dead in his London hotel on April 12, 2016 at the age of 62. Gest was known for producing “Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration: The Solo Years” and was once married to Liza Minnelli. Read his obituary here.

Merle Haggard passed away on April 6, 2016 his 79th birthday. The Grammy-winning country singer died following a battle with double pneumonia. Through his career, Haggard released chart topping hits like “Mama Tried,” “Fightin’ Side of Me” and “Okie from Muskogee.” Read his obituary here.

Erik Bauersfeld, the voice actor who lent his pipes to the role of Admiral Ackbar in the “Star Wars” movies, died April 3, 2016 at 93.

Patty Duke died March 29, 2016. The Oscar-winning actress was known for her roles in “The Patty Duke Show,” “The Miracle Worker” and “Me, Natalie.” Duke’s son, actor Sean Astin, wrote on Instagram after her passing, “This morning, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, matriarch and the exquisite artist, humanitarian, and champion for mental health, Anna PATTY DUKE Pearce, closed her eyes, quieted her pain and ascended to a beautiful place. We celebrate the infinite love and compassion she shared through her work and throughout her life.” Read her obituary here.

Comedian and actor Garry Shandling died March 24, 2016 at 66 of a heart attack. Shandling created the Emmy-nominated “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show before heading to HBO and creating on of TV’s most influential comedies, “The Larry Sanders Show.” He’s also recently appeared in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Iron Man 2” and “Zoolander.” Read his obituary here.

Phife Dawg, the founding member of A Tribe Called Quest, died March 22, 2016 at 45. The musician, who was born Malik Isaac Taylor, had spent the years prior to his death battling health issues, including Type 1 diabetes. Read his obituary here.

Larry Drake, best known for his role as Benny Stulwicz on “L.A. Law,” died at the age of 66 on March 17, 2016. Drake earned two Emmy awards for playing Stulwicz. He also made appearances in “Darkman” and “Bean.” Read his obituary here.

The son of Frank Sinatra, Frank Sinatra Jr. died March 16, 2016 at the age of 72. The singer, who carried on his father’s legacy and performed in countless concerts, died of cardiac arrest. Read his obituary here.

Music producer George Martin died March 8, 2016 at the age of 90. Commonly known as the “fifth Beatle,” Martin rose to fame when he signed the group in the ’60s. He earned multiple Grammys through his career and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. Read his obituary here.

Prolific actor George Kennedy died at 91 on February 28, 2016. The actor appeared in films like “Cool Hand Luke,” “The Naked Gun” and “Airport.” Read his obituary here.

Tony Burton died February 25, 2016 at 78. The athlete turned actor started as a boxer before landing the role of Duke in the “Rocky” movies. Costar Carl Weathers tweeted about the man following his death, “His intensity and talent helped make the Rocky movies successful.” Read his obituary here.

Famed author Harper Lee died February 19, 2016 at the age of 89 in her hometown Monroeville, Alabama. Lee is most famous for her beloved novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” “The world knows Harper Lee was a brilliant writer but what many don't know is that she was an extraordinary woman of great joyfulness, humility and kindness,” Michael Morrison, President and Publisher of HarperCollins US General Books Group and Canada said in a statement at the time of her death. "She lived her life the way she wanted to – in private – surrounded by books and the people who loved her. I will always cherish the time I spent with her.” Read her obituary here.

George Gaynes died February 15, 2016 at the age of 98. The actor came to the forefront with roles in “Punky Brewster,” “Police Academy,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Bonanza.” Read his obituary here.

Screenwriter Daniel Gerson died after a battle with brain cancer on February 6, 2016 at the age of 49. Gerson is the scribe behind “Monsters Inc.,” “Monsters University” and “Big Hero 6.” Read his obituary here.

BMX rider and TV personality Dave Mirra died at 41 on February 4, 2016 of an apparent suicide. Along with his BMX career, Mirra hosted two seasons of MTV’s “The Challenge” and made appearances on “The New Tom Green Show,” “Punk’d” and “George Lopez.” Tony Hawk tweeted, “Goodbye Dave Mirra, a true pioneer, icon and legend. Thank you for the memories… we are heartbroken.” Read his obituary here.

Famed voice actor Joe Alaskey died February 3, 2016 at the age of 63. The star voiced characters such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck as well as winning a Daytime Emmy for voicing Duck Dodgers. Read his obituary here.

Jefferson Airplane cofounder Paul Kantner died January 28, 2016 at the age of 74. “Paul Kantner was a folk/rock giant and integral part of the 1960s rock scene,” Recording Academy CEO/President Neil Portnow said in a statement. “A multifaceted singer, songwriter, guitarist, and performer, he was essential to the success of such classic Airplane songs as 'Somebody To Love' and 'White Rabbit.' The music community has lost a true icon, and we share our deepest condolences with Paul's family and friends, and with those who had the privilege of collaborating with him.” Read his obituary here.

Veteran character actor Abe Vigoda died at 94 on January 26. The actor is most well known for his three-time Emmy nominated performance of Phil Fish in “Barney Miller” and as Salvatore “Sal” Tessio in “The Godfather” franchise. Read his obituary here.

Dan Haggerty died on January 15, 2016 at age 73 after months fighting cancer of the spine. Haggerty was best known as the titular character in “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams.” Read his obituary here.

Musician Rene Angelil died January 14, 2016 at the age of 73. Angelil, who was the husband to Celine Dion, began as a singer before switching to the business side and managing Dion. “He always made me feel that we were on our first date, isn't that amazing?” Dion said of her late husband during her first performance in Las Vegas one month later. “Never talking bluntly, and always impressing himself in a soft and gentle way. We were one. And nothing has changed we will always be one." Read her obituary here.

Alan Rickman, most known for playing Severus Snape in the “Harry Potter” films, died January 14, 2016 after losing a battle to cancer. Rickman’s versatility was on display throughout his career, jumping from villainous roles in “Die Hard” and “Sweeney Todd” to characters in “Sense and Sensibility,” “Love Actually” and “Dogma.” Read his obituary here.

Legendary British rocker David Bowie died at 69 on January 10, 2016 after a battle with cancer. He performed right up until his death, releasing his latest album “Blackstar” on his 69th birthday. According to a statement, Bowie “died peacefully” and “surrounded by family.” Read his obituary here.

Michael Galeota, the former Disney Channel star, died of natural causes at the age of 31 on January 10, 2016. The young actor starred in Disney’s “The Jersey,” a show about a group of kids who find a jersey that transports them into their favorite athletes, from 1999-2004. Read his obituary here.