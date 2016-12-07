17 Most Controversial Grammy Wins of All Time

Like any awards show, the Grammys aren’t without their share of controversies. While known more for their great live performance partnering’s than for their buzzy water cooler moments, Grammy performances in recent decades have been overshadowed to a degree by the more pop-friendly VMAs, AMAs, and Billboard Music Awards. However, as the definitive industry voice honoring achievements in the recording arts, the Recording Academy has always been heavily criticized for who wins in which of their (often somewhat confusing) categories. From definitive misses of generation-defining songs in favor of “one-hit wonders,” to the ever-controversial “Best New Artist” category, the Grammys are always tinged with a special sense of unpredictability and excitement when the major category winners’ envelopes are opened. The Grammys are voted upon by the 12,000 (or so) of the Academy’s 21,000 (or so) members who are eligible to cast ballots in any given year (eligibility is based upon a number of factors), so it’s no small sampling (as with the Golden Globes). While the 2016 awards remained generally controversy-free, could the 2017 Grammys continue prove more controversial? Following are 17 of Grammys’ most controversial wins over its 58 year history!

Seattle-based rapper Macklemore (Ben Haggerty) and DJ partner Ryan Lewis certainly provided the main success story of the 2014 Grammys, which included four wins and a buzzed-about performance alongside Madonna and their “Same Love” vocalist, Mary Lambert — officiated by Queen Latifah — during which they married 33 gay and straight couples live on stage. But it was the Best Rap Album category that provided the night’s major eyebrow raise. The duo won over Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, Drake, and Kanye West, with many considering Lamar a shoe-in – Macklemore included. Haggerty even posted on social media later that night the transcript of a text that he sent to Lamar after his win. “You got robbed. I wanted you to win. You should have,” Macklemore wrote. “It’s weird and sucks that I robbed you. I was gonna say that during the speech. Then the music started playing during my speech, and I froze. Anyway, you know what it is. Congrats on this year and your music. Appreciate you as an artist and as a friend. Much love.” Although Drake later chimed in that Macklemore’s apology was “wack as f-ck,” Lamar was more understanding. “That text surprised me, but Macklemore is a genuine dude,” the “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” album nominee said a couple of weeks after the Grammys. “However it panned out, I wish him much success. He touched people’s souls, and no one can take that away. Really, the whole Grammy moment was incredible. Not everyone gets that shot.”

Remember Christopher Cross? Yeah, neither do most folks, unless you were paying attention at the 23rd Annual Grammy Awards in 1981. That was the year that the relatively unknown Cross, whose single “Sailing” beat out Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Kenny Rogers, and Frank Sinatra for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year (along beating Irene Cara’s “Fame” for Song of the Year). Cross also beat out Cara, The Pretenders, Amy Holland, and Robbie Dupree for Best New Artist. And his self-titled debut album beat Streisand, Sinatra, Pink Floyd, and Billy Joel for Album of the Year. Cross went on to win the Best Original Song Oscar that same year (for “Arthur’s Theme” from “Arthur”), but his star soon faded with the rise of MTV and the medium of music videos. Cross has made 13 more albums since his debut, but none have matched his initial critical and commercial success. For most, he remains a footnote in Grammys history.

Ahhh, the Best New Artist category – some would consider it Grammys’ Achilles’ Heel, while others may think of it as the most edgy category the Recording Academy’s got goin’ on! For years, this category has been the pillar of controversial upsets, going all of the way back to Bobby Darin’s win during the inaugural Grammy Awards in 1959. Losers over the years in this category include Peter, Paul and Mary, Sonny & Cher, Jefferson Airplane, Cream, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Marie Osmond, Elvis Costello, Indigo Girls, Seal, Green Day, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, No Doubt, Fiona Apple, Erykah Badu, Dixie Chicks, Britney Spears, John Mayer, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Frank Ocean, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar. (just to name a few!) But perhaps no winner in recent history was more surprising than Esperanza Spalding in 2011. The Portland, Ore. born singer, cellist, and bassist was the first jazz artist ever to win Best New Artist. Spalding was basically an unknown to anyone outside of the jazz world at the time of the win. (although President Obama was a fan prior to her win – she’d even played at the White House for him!) More noteworthy, was who she defeated – namely, Justin Bieber, Drake, Florence + The Machine, and Mumford & Sons. Many of Bieber’s fans, in particular, were not too happy afterwards, with some even hate-tweeting at Spalding following her accolades. Even Spalding herself was blown away by her win. “I really wasn’t expecting that at all,” she said backstage on her big Grammys night. “So I was surprised. I looked at my brother and said, like, really, and he said, ‘yes, go!'”

Few music aficionados could argue with country artist Shelby Lynne’s Grammy deservedness, especially in 2000 when her sixth full-length studio release, “I Am Shelby Lynne,” was released. But it was the category in which she was nominated and won — Best New Artist — that turned heads. Lynne was anything but new at this stage in her career, and she won Best New Artist over fellow country “newcomer” (at the time) Brad Paisley. (who went on to have a much more commercially-successful career than Lynne, following the ceremony) Lynne herself was surprised at the 2001 awards. “13 years and 6 albums to get here,” she joked after taking the podium to accept her award. Fun fact: Lynne is one of four Best New Artist winners who never cracked the Billboard 100 chart before winning their award. The other three being Spalding (2011), The Swingle Singers (1964), comedian Bob Newhart (1961), and Bon Iver (2012).

Robert Goulet is best known to Gen X’ers these days thanks to Will Ferrell’s ‘90s parody on “Saturday Night Live.” But the baritone-voiced singer managed to beat two bands with much bigger names at the time — The Four Seasons and Peter, Paul and Mary — to become one of the early most controversial Best New Artist winners, way back at the fourth Grammy Awards in 1963. Goulet won thanks to the success of his debut album, “Always You.” That year he also defeated The New Christy Minstrels, as well as comedians Allan Sherman and Vaughn Meader. Goulet would go on however, to have a huge career that spanned six decades, and he also became a bit of a pop culture icon in his later years. Before his death in 2007, he starred in several popular commercials and he even recorded the theme song for ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2003.

The first year that the Recording Academy recognized Hard Rock/Metal in its own category, was also Metal’s most controversial. Proving that most voting members clearly had no knowledge of the genre, the inaugural Grammy for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance Vocal or Instrumental went not to Metallica (who were considered forerunners in the field) for the magnum opus album of their career, “… And Justice for All.” Rather the Grammy went to British rock group Jethro Tull, whose album “Crest of a Knave,” while beloved by many, made absolutely no sense in this category. Presenters Lita Ford and Alice Cooper appeared completely stunned on stage when they announced the winner. Although both Metallica and Jethro Tull later found humor in the situation, the incident became a huge touchpoint of criticism for the Academy, leading to accusations that they were “out of touch” with audiences. The Metal category went on to change several times over the following two decades, most recently being awarded as “Best Metal Performance” at the 2016 ceremony.

For those who only know Kanye West from his more outlandish headlines of recent years, the promising rapper first burst onto the scene in 2004 with his debut album, “The College Dropout.” West is now the most decorated Grammy winner to debut a career in the 21st-century. (with 21 wins, to date!) And he received 10 Grammy nominations for his debut effort – winning two on his first outing, for Best Rap Song (“Jesus Walks”) and Best Rap Album. But perhaps it was those eight losses that cemented West’s often controversial attitude towards awards shows in years to come. While it felt somewhat understandable for West to lose to Usher feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris for “Yeah!” in the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration category (vs. West’s “All Falls Down” feat. Syleena Johnson) and for him to lose to Jay Z’s now iconic “99 Problems” as Best Rap Solo Performance, it was his loss to Maroon 5 as Best New Artist that people most remember. In the Recording Academy’s defense though, it was a tough category that year – West and Maroon 5 also faced challenges from Joss Stone, Los Lonely Boys, and country breakout Gretchen Wilson – and Maroon 5’s career since then certainly hasn’t been anything to scoff at. Over in the Album of the Year category, all four losing contenders were considered somewhat upset by that year’s posthumous winner, the legendary Ray Charles, who had died in June the year before. Yet again, West was in good company; his fellow losing Albums of the Year in 2005 were Alicia Keys’ debut album, “The Diary of Alicia Keys,” Green Day’s epic rock opus “American Idiot,” and Usher’s “Confessions.”

“Feliz Navidad” – it’s the Christmas song that taught Spanish to the masses, but few can name the singer behind it. That would be Puerto Rico-born Jose Feliciano, who won Best New Artist in 1969, most notably over British rock band Cream, who went on to entertain packed stadiums all the way through the aughts. Feliciano’s win came mainly, however, not on the shoulders of the aforementioned holiday hit, but rather, on the back of his cover of The Doors’ “Light My Fire.” As for “Feliz Navidad” — it was recorded the year after Feliciano’s Grammy win, in 1970. So if this seasonal tune remains one of your favorites, you can thank the Recording Academy for helping to launch Feliciano’s career into the zeitgeist.

Remember America? They’re Brits. But they beat the much more popular band, The Eagles, (Maybe you’ve heard of them? They’re from America) for Best New Artist at the 15th Grammy Awards in 1973. While America had a string of hits through the ‘70s, they’re still best known for their 1972 hit, “A Horse with No Name.”

“Boogie Oogie Oogie” is no joke to fans of disco. And neither is A Taste of Honey, aka: Janice-Marie Johnson and Perry Kibble, the Los Angeles-based vocalists behind this 1978 disco track. However, at the 21st Grammy Awards in 1979, no one expected them to beat the Ric Ocasek-fronted The Cars, let alone soon-to-be-music-legend Elvis Costello, along with Toto and Chris Rea. A Taste of Honey went on to have one more Top 10 hit, a remake of the Kyu Sakamoto track “Sukiyaki” in 1981, before fading away along with disco’s popularity.

If someone asked you to name one Marc Cohn song, you’re probably gonna go with “Walking in Memphis,” which indeed was a huge hit in 1991, and lead Cohn to win Best New Artist over Seal and Boyz II Men at the 1992 Grammys. If someone asked you to name another Cohn song, you probably couldn’t. Fun fact, however: Cohn was married to ABC News anchor Elizabeth Vargas from 2002 until they divorced early in 2016, and they have two children together.

Paula Cole is widely-revered as one of music’s most talented troubadours. And she made a big splash when she broke through in 1997 with alternative crossover radio hits “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” the latter of which gained huge popularity as the theme song for the WB television show, “Dawson’s Creek.” Cole was nominated for six Grammys in 1998, winning Best New Artist in a competitive year over Erykah Badu, Hanson, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, and the hugely-popular (at the time) Fiona Apple. Cole has gone on to put out several independent albums since her win, but she hasn’t had the lasting commercial success of nominees Badu or Combs.

Britney vs. Christina! 1999 was a pivotal year for the pinnacle of pop princess-dom as the former “New Mickey Mouse Club” rivals both burst onto the scene in a big way. It was a battle of the divas, but ultimately, Aguilera – widely considered to have the better voice, both then and now – bested her similarly-styled friend. Aguilera also beat out Kid Rock, Macy Gray, and blues singer Susan Tedeschi that year. (although many critics predicted a cancelling out effect, which could have led to a Tedeschi win)

Herbie Hancock is one of contemporary jazz’s most respected producers, composers and performers, who also dabbled in pop and early electronic music. (remember his revolutionary music video for “Rockit” on MTV in 1983?!) But few saw his Album of the Year win coming in 2008, when he beat out Kanye West’s “Graduation” and Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black.” The late Winehouse’s Mark Ronson-produced album was widely expected to win, which would have given her a sweep of the four major categories that year. But Hancock did the unthinkable, winning for “River: The Joni Letters,” a tribute album to Joni Mitchell. While music’s faithful offered a huge amount of congratulatory praise over Hancock’s win, younger fans of pop music were left wondering, “Who?”

2001 audiences were shocked for the second time in one night when Steely Dan won Album of the Year at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards for “Two Against Nature,” besting Eminem’s heavily-favored “The Marshall Mathers LP” and Radiohead’s seminal “Kid A” album. Fans were already stunned earlier in the night by Shelby Lynne’s Best New Artist win, leaving many scratching their heads overall at the 2001 awards. (the more mainstream U2 won that year for Record and Song of the Year, for “Beautiful Day”) Steely Dan had been around in the early ‘70s, broken up, and later reunited as a studio-only band. But they’d always been critical darlings and had long been considered musical perfectionists. 2001 marked their first Grammy wins (They won four that year! Also taking home Best Engineered Album – Non-Classical, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Performance by Duo or Group with Vocal), despite previous wins earlier in their career for their engineers.

Girl, you know it’s true… that the 1990 Grammys were amongst the most controversial ever, due to a Best New Artist winner who eventually forfeited their award. Who can forget the year that Milli Vanilli left the world without a Best New Artist winner?! For those who aren’t familiar with the course of events, Milli Vanilli were a German R&B pop duo consisting of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus. But after a live promotional appearance at MTV that left some music industry folks questioning their legitimacy, it later turned out that two had indeed been faking their entire act and lip syncing all along. Rob and Fab, alongside their producer, Frank Farian, admitted on Nov. 12th, 1990, that they hadn’t sung a single note on their debut album. Of course, this revelation came about well after they’d already won the Best New Artist award at the 32nd Annual Grammy Awards. (at which they also faked a live performance) At a press conference on Nov. 19th, Rob and Fab returned their Grammys to the Recording Academy. And while the Academy made plans to re-award it, none of the nominees (Indigo Girls, Neneh Cherry, Soul II Soul, or Tone Lōc) were willing to take it, leaving the category winner-less for a first in Grammys history. Rob sadly died from a suspected drug and alcohol overdose in April 1998. Fab has since tried to launch a solo career in the aftermath, with very limited success.