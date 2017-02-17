10 Worst Oscar Best Picture Winners

Here are the 10 worst films that went home with the Oscar for best picture, according to Variety‘s Tim Gray.

The movie is clever and charming, and voters apparently liked the novelty of a black-and-white silent movie in the 21st century. While there’s nothing wrong with the film, the best-picture award gives out the impression that it’s one of the great films of all time. But it pales in comparison to many of the winners.

The main virtue of this film is that it introduced audiences to writer Alan Ball and director Sam Mendes. Both won Oscars but actually went on to much better things (“Six Feet Under” for Ball, “Skyfall” for Mendes). This 1999 dark satire of suburbia is OK, but lacks the edginess of films that cover similar ground by David Lynch and Todd Solondz.

There is one big acting scene (Luise Rainer on the phone getting some bad news) and one eye-popping, very trippy eight-minute musical number, “A Pretty Girl is Like a Melody,” which was done in two long takes. But the film is overlong (almost three hours) and the plot is humdrum. Rainer won the first of her two back-to-back Oscars.

Have you even heard of this film? No? There’s a reason for that. The movie is painless but forgettable as it depicts a stiff-upper-lip British household, 1899 through 1933. The film pales by comparison to the later TV series “Upstairs, Downstairs” and “Downton Abbey” that started with a similar notion.

The movie, based on Edna Ferber’s novel about the taming of the West, featured an epic land rush sequence. In Oscar’s early days, that was enough to impress voters. But the storytelling is bumpy and star Richard Dix is a prime example of stage actors who hadn’t learned how to adjust to the more intimate medium of film.

As TV continued to steal audiences, movies tried to offer bigger spectacles. This one was filmed in 13 countries and producer Mike Todd rounded up 40 well-known names for bit parts: Todd is credited with coining the word “cameo” to describe their brief appearances. But to modern eyes, the film is never as fun as it wants to be.

Yes, it’s regarded as one of the greats, but usually by people who haven’t seen it since they were nine years old. There is one spectacular sequence: the chariot race, and it’s amazing. But the rest of the 212-minute movie is slow-moving and overly earnest.

A lot of people don’t like musicals. But even fans of the genre might find this a bit too ooh-la-la. The film pushes hard on the 1950s-Hollywood concept of Gallic charm, and most of the performers overact, with the exception of the lovely Leslie Caron in the title role.

This was the second best-picture winner, and the first with sound, advertised as “MGM’s talking, singing, dancing, dramatic sensation.” As a piece of movie history, it’s worth noting. But the story and musical numbers could politely be described as quaint; in truth, they are so awkward that they’re unwatchable.