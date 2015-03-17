St. Patrick’s Day: The Best Irish Movies of All Time

Peter Debruge, one of Variety’s top film critics, called John Michael McDonagh’s follow-up to “The Guard” the best film of 2014. Starring Brendan Gleeson as a Catholic priest who faces a serious threat in a small Irish town, “Calvary” is a dark and humorous tale of family, loss and the struggle between religion and community.
The critically acclaimed biopic earned Irish director Jim Sheridan and Daniel Day-Lewis and Emma Thompson Oscar noms. Based on the true story of Gerry Conlon, the drama follows the Guildford Four’s alleged leader’s 15-year struggle for justice after being wrongfully convicted for the Irish Republican Army’s 1974 pub bombings that left five dead and over 70 wounded.
Musicals are usually adapted from the stage to the bigscreen, but this little Irish movie that could ultimately became a Tony-winning Broadway hit. Shot on a miniscule $160,000 budget, the Dublin-set naturalistic drama from writer-director John Carney won the hearts of U.S. audiences with its tragic love story and beautifully somber music. Stars Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, who comprise the Irish folk duo The Swell, won the best original song Oscar in 2008 for their haunting ballad “Falling Slowly.”
The 1999 drama based on Frank McCourt’s memoir of the same name chronicles the author’s childhood following his family’s forced emigration from America back to Ireland. It tells the touching tale of McCourt’s struggle to earn enough money to return to “the land of opportunity.”
Director-writer Neil Jordan made a name for himself as an envelope-pushing filmmaker with this psychological thriller. The 1992 film stirred up controversy in its depiction of race, gender and sexuality. Set against the backdrop of the four-decade-long ethno-nationalist conflict in Northern Ireland, the movie focuses on an Irish Republican Army man who befriends one of his captors and falls for his girlfriend.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman play Irish immigrants trying to cash in on the American dream. The duo eventually participate in the Land Run of 1893, when over 100,000 people flooded to present-day Oklahoma to claim land during the opening of the Cherokee Outlet. One of Ron Howard’s first pics, the movie featured Cruise and Kidman as the quintessential on-and-off-screen “it” couple.
The 1952 American classic follows a retired American boxer, played by John Wayne, who moves to Ireland in the 1920s to reclaim his family’s farm. He embraces the land after falling in love with an Irishwoman (Maureen O’Hara). The romantic drama earned John Ford a best director Oscar.
Steve McQueen’s directorial debut and first collaboration with Michael Fassbender won the Caméra d’Or at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. The gritty drama recreates the tense atmosphere at Northern Ireland’s Maze prison leading up to the 1981 hunger strike. Fassbender plays an Irish Republican Army volunteer who goes to physical extremes to regain political status.
Directed by Jim Sheridan with a semi-autobiographical screenplay from Sheridan and his daughters, the 2002 pic documents an Irish immigrant family’s struggle to start fresh in a rough New York City neighborhood. The film scored an original screenplay Oscar nom, among others.
The 1991 classic Irish dramedy adapted from Roddy Doyle’s novel of the same name follows working class Dubliners who form an American-style soul band. Despite its relatively unknown cast, Alan Parker’s film was met with critical acclaim and box office success. It also put actor Colm Meaney on the map.
Another Jim Sheridan visual masterpiece, “The Field” explores a farmer’s love for his land. Set in Ireland’s rural west, it also reflects the country’s changing social and political landscape.
Always “The Field” – For anyone looking for more Irish-themed period dramas, there’s a list of over 80 of them on Willow and Thatch.
Ok, got to add Boondock Saints…classic, funny and crazy!!
‘An Everlasting Piece’ I should think needs mention.
Just watched “The Boys and Girls of County Clare” ~~totally enjoyed this movie. should be on the list as well as all of the other movies mentioned in the comments, .particularly “Waking Ned Devine” , one of the quirkiest, funniest movies I have ever watched.
Where the hell is Grabbers!
Any such list that misses out on “The Dead” lacks all credibility. And “Odd Man Out”?
“Far and Away” included, “The Dead”, “Secret of Kells”, “Ryan’s Daughter” omitted – what kind of list is this?
What about ‘Frank’?
The Quiet Man by far!
What? Not even an honorable mention of poor old Gypo Nolan from the Academy Award winning “The Informer?”
Far and Away? FAR AND AWAY?!! Dear God how could you even consider that pile of horrendously accented claptrap….have you even seen The Wind That Shakes The Barley? Intermission? My Left Foot? In Bruges? Michael Collins? Even THIS years Brooklyn?!
Bloody Darby O’Gill is better than frickin’ Far and Away, at lest it has the excuse of being pure Disney hokum!
You forgot Waking Ned Devine, one of the sweetest, funniest films ever.
Waking Ned Devine needs to be on anyone’s list. A must.
absolutely !! Loved The Waking of Ned Devine wonderfully funny, great cinematography, fantastic acting. !!
I would add The Secret of Kells, and Song of the Sea. These are two animated movie gems!
Well said. I find their abscence in the list disturbing.
So . . out of all the Variety staff members you chose Maane Khatchatourian as the supreme authority of the Best Irish movies OF ALL TIME? All but one of these films was released after 1990 . .so how exactly does that quantify “of all time” in any sense of the term? To say nothing of the fact that the quintessential Irish film, Darby O’Gill and the Little People, doesn’t even get an honorable mention by this uneducated individual, who clearly appears to be a 20 year old film student with a whole lot to learn.
Bigtime FAIL, Variety . . it’s no wonder this publication has gone down the tubes with stupidity like this as a featured article . . but thank you for putting your ignorance out there for the entire world to see . .
Lol@Darby O’Gill and The Little People. You probably think Ireland is like an Irish Spring commercial.
I’d put Adam and Paul on this list though.
Agreed! However, even if focusing on more modern movies it is shameful to leave off Gangs of New York and The Wind that Shakes the Barley.
I have to disagree. This is probably the best thing I’ve seen on the internet. Ever.