10 Greatest Oscar Best Picture Winners

Here are the 10 greatest Academy Awards best picture winners according to Variety‘s Tim Gray.

Historically, it’s a mess. Civil War explanations are muddy, and the film completely sidesteps the issue of slavery. (Mammy and Big Sam seem like O’Hara family friends.) Despite its flaws, this is one of the best examples of big-scale Hollywood storytelling, funny, sad and always involving. As a bonus, Vivien Leigh offers one of the screen’s great performances as the self-centered, steely Scarlett O’Hara.

Along with “Casablanca” and “The Wizard of Oz,” this film may have the most quotable lines of dialogue in movie history. The plot is a rare Hollywood look at professional rivalries, and it’s non-stop witty; there are numerous great performances under writer-director Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Along with “Titanic” and “La La Land,” it holds the Oscar record for nominations, with each earning 14; “Eve” won six.

Director Kathryn Bigelow and screenwriter Mark Boal succeeded where many previous filmmakers failed: They made a movie that gave the Iraq War an immediacy, and made the actions there seem both terrifying and heroic. Both won Academy Awards for their work, and Bigelow so far remains the only woman director to win.

Rich girl/poor boy, a doomed love affair — the film walks a fine line between corny and classic, but it works like gangbusters. James Cameron had epic ambitions and makes everything work, with groundbreaking contributions behind the camera plus Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet portraying one of the great screen romances.

The Steve McQueen-directed film meets the criterion of greatness: It makes audiences see things in a new way. The film upends many preconceptions about slavery, 19th century life, and about human nature. John Ridley scripted from Solomon Northup’s memoirs, resulting in a powerful experience.

J.R.R. Tolkien invented an entire universe with his trilogy of books. Many filmmakers tried to adapt them with no success, until New Zealand’s Peter Jackson came along in one of film history’s greatest gambles, by filming three epics simultaneously. Jackson reinvented film language with new technology and he kept the multiple narratives always clear and exciting.

In 1946, producer Samuel Goldwyn wanted to do a film about WWII veterans re-adjusting to life back home, long before anyone knew the term PTSD. Most people thought it was too soon. But director William Wyler and writer Robert Sherwood (adapting MacKinlay Kantor’s novel) pulled it off. The film is still devastating and the performance of first-time actor Harold Russell is remarkable; he remains the only person to have won two Oscars for a single performance.

The major-studios in the 1930s and ’40s cranked out many forgettable films. But sometimes magic happens. This film has been a fan favorite for 75 years, thanks to the work of producer Hal Wallis, writers Howard Koch and the Epstein brothers (Julius and Philip), director Michael Curtiz and stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.

Scripted by Robert Bolt and Michael Wilson, and directed by David Lean, this is one of the most physically beautiful films ever made. The WWI-set saga, which mixes world politics with a deeply complex character, will work in home viewing. But for full impact, it should be seen on the big screen.