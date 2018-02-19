Palina Rojinski, Matthias Schweighoefer and Anika Decker
Russian-German actress Palina Rojinski poses with German actor Matthias Schweighoefer and German writer-director Anika Decker.
Courtesy of Medienboard
Numan Acar, Kirsten Niehuus
German actor Numan Acar poses with Medienboard CEO Kirsten Niehuus
AEDT/Krempl
Lilli Camile Schweiger and Til Schweiger
Multihyphenate Til Schweiger poses with his daughter Lilli Schweiger.
Courtesy of Medienboard
Klaus Wowereit and Kirsten Niehuus
German politician Klaus Wowereit poses with Medienboard CEO Kirsten Niehuus.
AEDT
Karoline Herfurth
German actress Karoline Herfurth on the carpet for Medienboard’s reception for Variety’s 10 Europeans to Watch.
AEDT/Krempl
Anne Heche
American actress Ann Heche stops for a photo on the carpet for Medienboard’s reception.
Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG
Sandra Hueller and Anna Brueggemann
German actress Sandra Hueller poses with actress and screenwriter Anna Brueggemann.
Courtesy of Medienboard
Oliver Berben, Oliver Masucci, Iris Berben, Heiko Kiesow
German film producer Oliver Berben poses with German actor Oliver Masucci, German actress Iris Berben and her partner Heiko Kiesow.
Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG
Fatih Akin
German director Fatih Akin takes a selfie with fans at the reception for Variety’s 10 Europeans to Watch.
Fack Ju Göhte 3 Cast
Medienboard CEO Kirsten Niehuus accepts a check from Constantin Film for €500,000 as repayment for megahit “Fack ju Göhte 3.”
Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG
Nobody’s Doll
Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG
Wim Wenders, Donata Wenders
German filmmaker Wim Wenders poses with his wife Donata.
Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG
Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Reception For Berlinale 2018 – 68th Berlinale International Film Festival
Variety‘s fourth annual “10 Europeans to Watch” honorees pose with Variety vice president and executive editor Steven Gaydos at the celebration, in collaboration with Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival.