10 Europeans to Watch

Russian-German actress Palina Rojinski poses with German actor Matthias Schweighoefer and German writer-director Anika Decker.
German actor Numan Acar poses with Medienboard CEO Kirsten Niehuus
Multihyphenate Til Schweiger poses with his daughter Lilli Schweiger.
German politician Klaus Wowereit poses with Medienboard CEO Kirsten Niehuus.
German actress Karoline Herfurth on the carpet for Medienboard’s reception for Variety’s 10 Europeans to Watch.
American actress Ann Heche stops for a photo on the carpet for Medienboard’s reception.
German actress Sandra Hueller poses with actress and screenwriter Anna Brueggemann.
German film producer Oliver Berben poses with German actor Oliver Masucci, German actress Iris Berben and her partner Heiko Kiesow.
German director Fatih Akin takes a selfie with fans at the reception for Variety’s 10 Europeans to Watch.
Medienboard CEO Kirsten Niehuus accepts a check from Constantin Film for €500,000 as repayment for megahit “Fack ju Göhte 3.”
German filmmaker Wim Wenders poses with his wife Donata.
Variety‘s fourth annual “10 Europeans to Watch” honorees pose with Variety vice president and executive editor Steven Gaydos at the celebration, in collaboration with Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival.
Palina Rojinski, Matthias Schweighoefer and Anika Decker

Courtesy of Medienboard

Numan Acar, Kirsten Niehuus

AEDT/Krempl

Lilli Camile Schweiger and Til Schweiger

Courtesy of Medienboard

Klaus Wowereit and Kirsten Niehuus

AEDT

Karoline Herfurth

AEDT/Krempl

Anne Heche

Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG

Sandra Hueller and Anna Brueggemann

Courtesy of Medienboard

Oliver Berben, Oliver Masucci, Iris Berben, Heiko Kiesow

Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG

Fatih Akin

Fack Ju Göhte 3 Cast

Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG

Nobody’s Doll

Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG

Wim Wenders, Donata Wenders

Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG

Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Reception For Berlinale 2018 – 68th Berlinale International Film Festival

Courtesy of Medienboard

ad