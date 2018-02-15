You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
1 of -

10 Brits to Watch

Since the dawn of the Hollywood film industry, there has been perhaps no foreign country that has produced as many top talents as the U.K, from Charlie Chaplin to Judi Dench, Vivien Leigh to Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier to Daniel Kaluuya. And the pipeline shows no sign of stopping its production. For the second year, Variety presents its 10 Brits to Watch, in collaboration with the Newport Beach Film Festival. The talents selected are all on the rise, and range from rock bands to R&B singers, TV series stars to Netflix showrunners, horror experts to Zambian- born arthouse directors. The honorees will be feted at the Newport Beach Film Festival’s U.K. Honors on Feb. 15 in London.
Musicians Dancing on Tables formed when five boys skipped classes to play music in a cupboard. Now, they’re aiming to break into the U.S. music scene with their upcoming tour. The Scottish mates, ranging in age from 20 to 22, have been described as the new Coldplay following the release of single “Missing.” But although first-time listeners may categorize Dancing on Tables as a pop-rock band, lead singer and keyboardist Robbie McSkimming hasn’t put a label on the band’s style. “We don’t want to define ourselves to a certain sound or genre this early on, so we always have in mind how we can continue to develop our songwriting,” McSkimming says. He shares lead vocals with Callum Thomas, who also plays guitar, while guitarist Hamish Finlayson, bassist Michael Waterworth and drummer Gregor Stobie complete the band. McSkimming does welcome the Coldplay comparisons — Chris Martin’s group inspires him to develop a sound recognizable in any genre — and also lists the Cure, Talking Heads, and acts with two main vocalists, such as the Beatles, as some of the band’s musical influences. Dancing on Tables spent the past year playing festivals and opening for other bands, and the band still crashes on couches from city to city. The boys used their touring experiences to prepare for their first-ever shows in the U.S. last spring. “Now, especially at festivals, we come across some pretty big names in music who have some eye opening stories,” McSkimming says. “We’re definitely still learning.” — Ariana Brockington
Actress Elwy had a busy 2017, appearing in “King Arthur: Excalibur Rising,” the Amazon series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” and as Beth March in BBC’s “Little Women” miniseries. “A year ago I’d just quit one of those part-time jobs that eats away at your soul, and swapped it for a waitressing job, which was much nicer. But to now to be one of the people ‘to watch’ is a great compliment and another reminder how quickly things can change in this industry.” A graduate of the Royal Welsh College for Music & Drama, Elwy made her screen debut in the 2015 British indie psychological thriller “The Passing,” but has many interests. “Comedy is a genre I haven’t explored much yet, and I’m sure it’d be a lot of fun. I’d also enjoy the challenge of doing more of a character study at some point in the future.” She’s also got a hit-list of filmmakers she’d love to collaborate with. “I’d love to work with Sebastian Schipper, Mike Leigh and Greta Gerwig. And I’ve just seen ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ so of course Martin McDonagh.” Coming up for Elwy is one of the lead roles in the gritty thriller “Apostle,” the new Netflix actioner from Gareth Evans (“The Raid,” “The Raid 2”), and she’s extremely excited about it. “I played an Irish prostitute opposite Dan Stevens, and it comes out later this year. It was so much fun, and a world away from Beth and ‘Little Women.’” — Nick Clement
Director Entwistle’s smash coming-of-age story “The End of the F***ing World” may seem like an overnight success on Netflix, but it took 10 years of work and planning to make the show a reality. Entwistle says the story had several iterations, including a movie, a television series, and a short film that eventually served as the pilot for the current series. Among Entwistle’s influences are Wes Anderson, the Coen brothers, road movies, and ’90s blockbusters, which he tried to combine in the look and feel of his show. The director says that such a personal voice makes his show unusual among the greater tradition of British television, which he says does not typically celebrate authorship. “This is something that’s genuinely bucked the trend and I think that people can see there’s definitely something behind it in the way how the Duffers are behind ‘Stranger Things.’” Though the show may have exhausted its comic-book source material, Entwistle is exploring the possibility of a second season of “The End of the F***ing World.” In the meantime, Entwistle says he wants to try his hand at crafting another show and movie, and though he realizes that he might not reach the same level of international success, it doesn’t bother him. “I made something that people loved and if I never surpass it, I still had it. Some people never get this type of excitement from the audience in their whole careers.” — Matthew Fernandez
Actor After appearing on stage and graduating from Ampleforth College and Central Saint Martins’ Drama Centre, Holcroft was cast as spy Charles “Charlie” Hesketh in 2014’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” a role he reprised in 2017 for the blockbuster sequel “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” On being selected as one of the 10 Brits to Watch, he says, “It’s a privilege to be in a category among actors I admire, and it’s very nice to know that the industry’s leading trade has got its eye on you and is watching your work. I feel very honored.” In 2015, Holcroft appeared in dual BBC2 dramas, “Wolf Hall” and “London Spy.” He’s also got his eye on a couple of filmmakers he’d like to work with. “Steve McQueen, he’s just great. ‘Hunger’ was a film that had a profound effect on me. Ken Loach is also someone I greatly admire, as ‘Kes’ was one of the films that made me want to become an actor.” Other film credits include “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” and “The Sense of an Ending,” while Holcroft’s also appeared in miniseries’ “Alias Grace” and “Gunpowder,” both of which aired in 2017. “I want to be part of good stories that move me in any form. I’m attracted to projects because of the characters and the talent involved in the projects. I’m not genre specific. At the moment I’m just waiting for the right thing to come, and I’m taking my time waiting for the right project.” — Nick Clement
Director After directing a group of well-regarded short films including “The List” (BAFTA Award for short), “Mwansa the Great,” and “Listen,” emerging filmmaker Nyoni made an international splash with her feature film debut “I Am Not a Witch,” which was selected to screen as part of Directors’ Fortnight at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. On being chosen as a Brit to Watch, Nyoni says she “feels strange, but it’s certainly an honor.” Her critically acclaimed film tracks a young Zambian girl who has been accused of witchcraft and is then sent to a rehabilitation camp. After the Cannes screening, Nyoni made some “refinement” edits to her film, which then segued into a successful run of festival screenings in Toronto, London and Germany. “I was surprised each time a festival accepted the film, then surprised that anyone bought it, then surprised it got screened at cinemas. All of it has been a series of surprises.” Born in Zambia but raised by her parents in Wales, Nyoni graduated from Birmingham University, and then earned a masters in screen acting at the Drama Center London. But she knew that directing films was her true calling after appearing in a couple of indie projects and one television episode. “I’m still on the lookout for what to settle on as my next project,” she says, while adding that she’s “reading lots of scripts and books, and I’d absolutely love to do a sci-fi piece.” — Nick Clement
Actress O’Higgins’ breakout role came in 2015, when she starred alongside real-life best friend Saoirse Ronan in the immigration story “Brooklyn.” In the 2016 best picture Oscar nominee, she played Nancy, one of Ronan’s character’s friends from Ireland who urges her to come home after she moves to America. Prior to “Brooklyn,” O’Higgins’ only credits were in 2009, when she was featured in British miniseries “Emma” and TV movie “Enid,” both in minor roles. Suddenly, there she was at the Oscars, and her career has been on an upward climb ever since. Since “Brooklyn,” she has starred in British drama series “My Mother and Other Strangers,” following a family in 1943 as they struggle to maintain a normal life after a U.S. Army Air Force base is set up in the middle of town. The World War II series also aired in the U.S. in 2017 on PBS, growing O’Higgins’ base outside Britain. Coming in 2018 may be the actress’ biggest role yet, reuniting her with Ronan for “Mary Queen of Scots,” also alongside Margot Robbie and David Tennant. O’Higgins will play Mary Beaton, an attendant of the Queen of Scots (played by Ronan) in the film, which is set to be released Nov. 2. — Kirsten Chuba
Actress Starting out in British TV roles on “DCI Banks,” “So Awkward” and “Ren,” Skelton got her big break in 2016 when she landed the role of Brianna Randall Fraser on season two of “Outlander.” Since the show, she says her career has been a whirlwind. “The fandom with ‘Outlander’ is of a level I haven’t experienced before. To meet some of them at Comic-Con and see their passion for the show and for the characters was really rewarding. I was very touched by it.” In 2018, the actress will branch into film, starring alongside Nicolas Cage in bank heist movie “#211,” while continuing to work on season four of the Starz hit, which she says will expand on her character’s story. Down the road, Skelton says she would love to do a ballet story, as “I started out in ballet so that would be wonderful to be able to combine the two — acting and dancing — for a film.” She also dreams of working with Helen Mirren on a project. She “nearly had the chance to work in a film called ‘Eye in the Sky’ with Alan Rickman, but the → ← script changed and the role was cut, so it’d be wonderful to get a chance like that again. I think she’s brilliant.” — Kirsten Chuba
Singer In the past two years, singer Smith has been compared countless times to Amy Winehouse, featured twice on Drake’s “More Life” album, and performed at London’s Wireless Festival. All by the age of 20. Smith grew up in the small English town of Walsall, and her current manager was sent a video of Smith singing when she was around 15 years old, which led her to move to London at 18 and pursue music. She released her first single, “Blue Lights,” in 2016 on SoundCloud, followed by her 4-track EP titled “Project 11,” which launched her career. Smith’s R&B flair and soulful stylings mirror the power of Winehouse, with Lauryn Hill another obvious comparison point. So far, Smith has released all her music as an independent artist. In January, she debuted her single “Let Me Down” featuring prominent British rapper Stormzy. Her work with the U.K. native isn’t surprising given her tracks with Drake, specifically her breakout moment on “Get It Together.” Last December, Smith was announced as the 2018 recipient of the Brits Critics’ Choice. The award was previously given to Adele, Sam Smith, Emeli Sandé and Rag’n’Bone Man among others. A sign of a big year ahead of her, Smith will perform at the award show with Rag’n’Bone Man, marking the first time a Brits Critics’ Choice winner will sing on the main show the same year she won the award. — Ariana Brockington
Actress Sometimes all it takes is being in the right place at the right time. Taylor-Joy was discovered by a modeling agency while she was out walking her dog and trying high heels for the first time for a party. The irony of Taylor-Joy’s career is that though she has become the It-girl for recent horror films, including her breakout role in “The Witch” and in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split,” she was not a fan of horror films to begin with. “It’s strange because if I could talk to my younger self and say that I’d become associated with horror movies, I’d laugh at myself because I’d think there’s no way,” Taylor-Joy says. “I wasn’t a horror person before I got into it. I’m still a scaredy-cat but I definitely have an appreciation of the genre and I know so many of the horror tropes now.” Taylor-Joy says that she did not make the conscious decision to pursue work in film with such dark subject matter or in the horror genre, but that the decisions all came down to her ability to resonate with the characters, the quality of the writing, and whether or not she would “follow the director to the end of the Earth.” She’s not worried about being typecast, though, and she has appeared in non-horror productions, including Netflix’s Barack Obama biopic “Barry,” and says that some of her projects in the next year are likely to surprise her fans. — Matthew Fernandez
Actress Waterhouse describes getting into acting as getting “knocked with a brick on the head.” When the former model, who grew up performing with theater groups in London, was told that she had too much energy and was too expressive not to pursue acting, she saw it as an opportunity to try dipping her feet back into a field that had been “nibbling at the back of my mind.” When she auditioned for and landed a role on “Love, Rosie,” Waterhouse says she knew that acting was her true calling. Since then, Waterhouse has appeared in the “Insurgent,” “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” and Ana Lily Amirpour’s stunning “The Bad Batch” alongside Jim Carrey and Jason Momoa. She was recently cast in the upcoming live-action Nintendo film “Detective Pikachu” alongside Ryan Reynolds. “Pokemon was a big part of my childhood,” she says. “If you had told me as a kid on the playground that I’d be in a Pokemon movie … it’s so surreal. I love kids, and I’m friends with a lot of my friends’ kids, so the fact that I’ll get to watch it with them is really cool. I’m going to get some brownie points with my child friends.” Looking forward, Waterhouse says she has recently gained an interest in learning the French comedic art of clowning and would love to take classes. As a side project, the actress has been pursuing music and has released two songs on Spotify, with an EP on the way. — Matthew Fernandez
Close the thumbnails
Next

Late Filmmaker Jonathan Demme’s New York City Co-Op Sold

Thumbnails

1
of
- Thumbnails

Big Talent on the Rise

Since the dawn of the Hollywood film industry, there has been perhaps no foreign country that has produced as many top talents as the U.K, from Charlie Chaplin to Judi Dench, Vivien Leigh to Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier to Daniel Kaluuya. And the pipeline shows no sign of stopping its production.

For the second year, Variety presents its 10 Brits to Watch, in collaboration with the Newport Beach Film Festival. The talents selected are all on the rise, and range from rock bands to R&B singers, TV series stars to Netflix showrunners, horror experts to Zambian-
born arthouse directors. The honorees will be feted at the Newport Beach Film Festival’s U.K. Honors on Feb. 15 in London.

Smith: Olivia Rose; Holcroft: Joseph Sinclair; Taylor-Joy: Sean McMenomy

Dancing on Tables

Musicians

Dancing on Tables formed when five boys skipped classes to play music in a cupboard. Now, they’re aiming to break into the U.S. music scene with their upcoming tour. The Scottish mates, ranging in age from 20 to 22, have been described as the new Coldplay following the release of single “Missing.” But although first-time listeners may categorize Dancing on Tables as a pop-rock band, lead singer and keyboardist Robbie McSkimming hasn’t put a label on the band’s style. “We don’t want to define ourselves to a certain sound or genre this early on, so we always have in mind how we can continue to develop our songwriting,” McSkimming says. He shares lead vocals with Callum Thomas, who also plays guitar, while guitarist Hamish Finlayson, bassist Michael Waterworth and drummer Gregor Stobie complete the band. McSkimming does welcome the Coldplay comparisons — Chris Martin’s group inspires him to develop a sound recognizable in any genre — and also lists the Cure, Talking Heads, and acts with two main vocalists, such as the Beatles, as some of the band’s musical influences. Dancing on Tables spent the past year playing festivals and opening for other bands, and the band still crashes on couches from city to city. The boys used their touring experiences to prepare for their first-ever shows in the U.S. last spring. “Now, especially at festivals, we come across some pretty big names in music who have some eye opening stories,” McSkimming says. “We’re definitely still learning.”

— Ariana Brockington

Annes Elwy

Actress

Elwy had a busy 2017, appearing in “King Arthur: Excalibur Rising,” the Amazon series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” and as Beth March in BBC’s “Little Women” miniseries. “A year ago I’d just quit one of those part-time jobs that eats away at your soul, and swapped it for a waitressing job, which was much nicer. But to now to be one of the people ‘to watch’ is a great compliment and another reminder how quickly things can change in this industry.” A graduate of the Royal Welsh College for Music & Drama, Elwy made her screen debut in the 2015 British indie psychological thriller “The Passing,” but has many interests. “Comedy is a genre I haven’t explored much yet, and I’m sure it’d be a lot of fun. I’d also enjoy the challenge of doing more of a character study at some point in the future.” She’s also got a hit-list of filmmakers she’d love to collaborate with. “I’d love to work with Sebastian Schipper, Mike Leigh and Greta Gerwig. And I’ve just seen ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ so of course Martin McDonagh.” Coming up for Elwy is one of the lead roles in the gritty thriller “Apostle,” the new Netflix actioner from Gareth Evans (“The Raid,” “The Raid 2”), and she’s extremely excited about it. “I played an Irish prostitute opposite Dan Stevens, and it comes out later this year. It was so much fun, and a world away from Beth and ‘Little Women.’”

— Nick Clement

Jonathan Entwistle

Director

Entwistle’s smash coming-of-age story “The End of the F***ing World” may seem like an overnight success on Netflix, but it took 10 years of work and planning to make the show a reality. Entwistle says the story had several iterations, including a movie, a television series, and a short film that eventually served as the pilot for the current series. Among Entwistle’s influences are Wes Anderson, the Coen brothers, road movies, and ’90s blockbusters, which he tried to combine in the look and feel of his show. The director says that such a personal voice makes his show unusual among the greater tradition of British television, which he says does not typically celebrate authorship. “This is something that’s genuinely bucked the trend and I think that people can see there’s definitely something behind it in the way how the Duffers are behind ‘Stranger Things.’” Though the show may have exhausted its comic-book source material, Entwistle is exploring the possibility of a second season of “The End of the F***ing World.” In the meantime, Entwistle says he wants to try his hand at crafting another show and movie, and though he realizes that he might not reach the same level of international success, it doesn’t bother him. “I made something that people loved and if I never surpass it, I still had it. Some people never get this type of excitement from the audience in their whole careers.”

— Matthew Fernandez

Edward Holcroft

Actor

After appearing on stage and graduating from Ampleforth College and Central Saint Martins’ Drama Centre, Holcroft was cast as spy Charles “Charlie” Hesketh in 2014’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” a role he reprised in 2017 for the blockbuster sequel “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” On being selected as one of the 10 Brits to Watch, he says, “It’s a privilege to be in a category among actors I admire, and it’s very nice to know that the industry’s leading trade has got its eye on you and is watching your work. I feel very honored.” In 2015, Holcroft appeared in dual BBC2 dramas, “Wolf Hall” and “London Spy.” He’s also got his eye on a couple of filmmakers he’d like to work with. “Steve McQueen, he’s just great. ‘Hunger’ was a film that had a profound effect on me. Ken Loach is also someone I greatly admire, as ‘Kes’ was one of the films that made me want to become an actor.” Other film credits include “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” and “The Sense of an Ending,” while Holcroft’s also appeared in miniseries’ “Alias Grace” and “Gunpowder,” both of which aired in 2017. “I want to be part of good stories that move me in any form. I’m attracted to projects because of the characters and the talent involved in the projects. I’m not genre specific. At the moment I’m just waiting for the right thing to come, and I’m taking my time waiting for the right project.”

— Nick Clement

Joseph Sinclair

Rungano Nyoni

Director

After directing a group of well-regarded short films including “The List” (BAFTA Award for short), “Mwansa the Great,” and “Listen,” emerging filmmaker Nyoni made an international splash with her feature film debut “I Am Not a Witch,” which was selected to screen as part of Directors’ Fortnight at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. On being chosen as a Brit to Watch, Nyoni says she “feels strange, but it’s certainly an honor.” Her critically acclaimed film tracks a young Zambian girl who has been accused of witchcraft and is then sent to a rehabilitation camp. After the Cannes screening, Nyoni made some “refinement” edits to her film, which then segued into a successful run of festival screenings in Toronto, London and Germany. “I was surprised each time a festival accepted the film, then surprised that anyone bought it, then surprised it got screened at cinemas. All of it has been a series of surprises.” Born in Zambia but raised by her parents in Wales, Nyoni graduated from Birmingham University, and then earned a masters in screen acting at the Drama Center London. But she knew that directing films was her true calling after appearing in a couple of indie projects and one television episode. “I’m still on the lookout for what to settle on as my next project,” she says, while adding that she’s “reading lots of scripts and books, and I’d absolutely love to do a sci-fi piece.”

— Nick Clement

Eileen O’Higgins

Actress

O’Higgins’ breakout role came in 2015, when she starred alongside real-life best friend Saoirse Ronan in the immigration story “Brooklyn.” In the 2016 best picture Oscar nominee, she played Nancy, one of Ronan’s character’s friends from Ireland who urges her to come home after she moves to America. Prior to “Brooklyn,” O’Higgins’ only credits were in 2009, when she was featured in British miniseries “Emma” and TV movie “Enid,” both in minor roles. Suddenly, there she was at the Oscars, and her career has been on an upward climb ever since. Since “Brooklyn,” she has starred in British drama series “My Mother and Other Strangers,” following a family in 1943 as they struggle to maintain a normal life after a U.S. Army Air Force base is set up in the middle of town. The World War II series also aired in the U.S. in 2017 on PBS, growing O’Higgins’ base outside Britain. Coming in 2018 may be the actress’ biggest role yet, reuniting her with Ronan for “Mary Queen of Scots,” also alongside Margot Robbie and David Tennant. O’Higgins will play Mary Beaton, an attendant of the Queen of Scots (played by Ronan) in the film, which is set to be released Nov. 2.

— Kirsten Chuba

PA Wire/PA Images

Sophie Skelton

Actress

Starting out in British TV roles on “DCI Banks,” “So Awkward” and “Ren,” Skelton got her big break in 2016 when she landed the role of Brianna Randall Fraser on season two of “Outlander.” Since the show, she says her career has been a whirlwind. “The fandom with ‘Outlander’ is of a level I haven’t experienced before. To meet some of them at Comic-Con and see their passion for the show and for the characters was really rewarding. I was very touched by it.” In 2018, the actress will branch into film, starring alongside Nicolas Cage in bank heist movie “#211,” while continuing to work on season four of the Starz hit, which she says will expand on her character’s story. Down the road, Skelton says she would love to do a ballet story, as “I started out in ballet so that would be wonderful to be able to combine the two — acting and dancing — for a film.” She also dreams of working with Helen Mirren on a project. She “nearly had the chance to work in a film called ‘Eye in the Sky’ with Alan Rickman, but the → ← script changed and the role was cut, so it’d be wonderful to get a chance like that again. I think she’s brilliant.”

— Kirsten Chuba

Jorja Smith

Singer

In the past two years, singer Smith has been compared countless times to Amy Winehouse, featured twice on Drake’s “More Life” album, and performed at London’s Wireless Festival. All by the age of 20. Smith grew up in the small English town of Walsall, and her current manager was sent a video of Smith singing when she was around 15 years old, which led her to move to London at 18 and pursue music. She released her first single, “Blue Lights,” in 2016 on SoundCloud, followed by her 4-track EP titled “Project 11,” which launched her career. Smith’s R&B flair and soulful stylings mirror the power of Winehouse, with Lauryn Hill another obvious comparison point. So far, Smith has released all her music as an independent artist. In January, she debuted her single “Let Me Down” featuring prominent British rapper Stormzy. Her work with the U.K. native isn’t surprising given her tracks with Drake, specifically her breakout moment on “Get It Together.” Last December, Smith was announced as the 2018 recipient of the Brits Critics’ Choice. The award was previously given to Adele, Sam Smith, Emeli Sandé and Rag’n’Bone Man among others. A sign of a big year ahead of her, Smith will perform at the award show with Rag’n’Bone Man, marking the first time a Brits Critics’ Choice winner will sing on the main show the same year she won the award.

— Ariana Brockington

Anya Taylor-Joy

Actress

Sometimes all it takes is being in the right place at the right time. Taylor-Joy was discovered by a modeling agency while she was out walking her dog and trying high heels for the first time for a party. The irony of Taylor-Joy’s career is that though she has become the It-girl for recent horror films, including her breakout role in “The Witch” and in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split,” she was not a fan of horror films to begin with. “It’s strange because if I could talk to my younger self and say that I’d become associated with horror movies, I’d laugh at myself because I’d think there’s no way,” Taylor-Joy says. “I wasn’t a horror person before I got into it. I’m still a scaredy-cat but I definitely have an appreciation of the genre and I know so many of the horror tropes now.” Taylor-Joy says that she did not make the conscious decision to pursue work in film with such dark subject matter or in the horror genre, but that the decisions all came down to her ability to resonate with the characters, the quality of the writing, and whether or not she would “follow the director to the end of the Earth.” She’s not worried about being typecast, though, and she has appeared in non-horror productions, including Netflix’s Barack Obama biopic “Barry,” and says that some of her projects in the next year are likely to surprise her fans.

— Matthew Fernandez

Suki Waterhouse

Actress

Waterhouse describes getting into acting as getting “knocked with a brick on the head.” When the former model, who grew up performing with theater groups in London, was told that she had too much energy and was too expressive not to pursue acting, she saw it as an opportunity to try dipping her feet back into a field that had been “nibbling at the back of my mind.” When she auditioned for and landed a role on “Love, Rosie,” Waterhouse says she knew that acting was her true calling. Since then, Waterhouse has appeared in the “Insurgent,” “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” and Ana Lily Amirpour’s stunning “The Bad Batch” alongside Jim Carrey and Jason Momoa. She was recently cast in the upcoming live-action Nintendo film “Detective Pikachu” alongside Ryan Reynolds. “Pokemon was a big part of my childhood,” she says. “If you had told me as a kid on the playground that I’d be in a Pokemon movie … it’s so surreal. I love kids, and I’m friends with a lot of my friends’ kids, so the fact that I’ll get to watch it with them is really cool. I’m going to get some brownie points with my child friends.” Looking forward, Waterhouse says she has recently gained an interest in learning the French comedic art of clowning and would love to take classes. As a side project, the actress has been pursuing music and has released two songs on Spotify, with an EP on the way.

— Matthew Fernandez

ad