10 Brits to Watch

Actress

Sometimes all it takes is being in the right place at the right time. Taylor-Joy was discovered by a modeling agency while she was out walking her dog and trying high heels for the first time for a party. The irony of Taylor-Joy’s career is that though she has become the It-girl for recent horror films, including her breakout role in “The Witch” and in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split,” she was not a fan of horror films to begin with. “It’s strange because if I could talk to my younger self and say that I’d become associated with horror movies, I’d laugh at myself because I’d think there’s no way,” Taylor-Joy says. “I wasn’t a horror person before I got into it. I’m still a scaredy-cat but I definitely have an appreciation of the genre and I know so many of the horror tropes now.” Taylor-Joy says that she did not make the conscious decision to pursue work in film with such dark subject matter or in the horror genre, but that the decisions all came down to her ability to resonate with the characters, the quality of the writing, and whether or not she would “follow the director to the end of the Earth.” She’s not worried about being typecast, though, and she has appeared in non-horror productions, including Netflix’s Barack Obama biopic “Barry,” and says that some of her projects in the next year are likely to surprise her fans.

— Matthew Fernandez