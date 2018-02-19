You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
10 Brits to Watch at Newport Film Festival

Sir Patrick Stewart accepts the Icon Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours.
Gregg Schwenk, Gary Sherwin, and Steven Gaydos with the 10 Brits to Watch at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours
Scottish rock band Dancing on Tables with actor Simon Pegg, who was honored at the Newport Film Festival’s U.K. Honours.
Newport Film Festival U.K. Honours honorees Andy Serkis and Jason Isaacs.
English actress Celia Imrie accepts the Icon Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours.
Honoree Sir Patrick Stewart with his wife Sunny Ozell.
English director Gurinder Chadha poses for a selfie with “Poldark” actress Eleanor Tomlinson.
Honorees Mark Gatiss and Celia Imrie greet each other at the Newport Film Festival U.K. Honours event.
Jason Isaacs accepts an Artist of Distinction honour at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours.
Jason Isaacs with his family including wife Emma Hewitt and daughters Lily and Ruby Isaacs at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours.
Courtesy of Visit Newport Beach Inc.

Courtesy of Visit Newport Beach Inc.

Courtesy of Visit Newport Beach Inc.

Courtesy of Visit Newport Beach Inc.

Courtesy of Visit Newport Beach Inc.

Courtesy of Visit Newport Beach Inc.

Courtesy of Visit Newport Beach Inc.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Visit Newport Beach Inc.

Courtesy of Visit Newport Beach Inc.

Courtesy of Visit Newport Beach Inc.

