Tim Palen
United States

Lionsgate

Tim
Palen

Chief Brand Officer / President, Worldwide Marketing

Tim Palen, who was promoted in 2015 to chief brand officer and president of worldwide marketing at Lionsgate, is best known for the promotion and expansion of the lucrative “Hunger Games” franchise, which brought in more than $2.9 billion in worldwide box office from four films.

Palen joined Lionsgate in 2002 and oversaw the “Saw” franchise, the eighth film of which, “Jigsaw,” will bow later this year. He’s promoted the Tyler Perry film brand, which reached 18 films with 2016’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” and will hit 20 with “She’s Living My Life” and “Family Funeral,” before Perry moves to Viacom following a recently signed five-year deal.

Palen handled the marketing campaigns for “Crash,” which won the 2006 Oscar for best picture; “Monster’s Ball,” which saw Halle Berry win best actress in 2002; “Precious,” which won two Academy Awards in 2010 and “La La Land,” which was nominated for 14 Oscars and won six in 2017.

Career

  • Lionsgate

Education

  • University of Colorado–Boulder (CO, USA)

Variety Honors

  • Marketing Impact

Philanthropy

Lionsgate Promotes Tim Palen to Shepherd Post-Hunger Games Franchises

Lionsgate Promotes Tim Palen to Shepherd Post-Hunger Games Franchises

Underlining its commitment to franchises, Lionsgate has promoted senior marketing exec Tim Palen to the posts of chief brand officer and president of worldwide marketing.Palen has played key roles in the promotion and expansion of the company's lucrative Hunger Games franchise, which has brought in $2.3 billion in worldwide box office. With the final film, "Mockingjay - Part 2," launching in November, the new long-term agreement locks in a well-respected marketing executive for the studio.Palen will continue to serve as...

