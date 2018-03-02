Tim Palen, who was promoted in 2015 to chief brand officer and president of worldwide marketing at Lionsgate, is best known for the promotion and expansion of the lucrative “Hunger Games” franchise, which brought in more than $2.9 billion in worldwide box office from four films.

Palen joined Lionsgate in 2002 and oversaw the “Saw” franchise, the eighth film of which, “Jigsaw,” will bow later this year. He’s promoted the Tyler Perry film brand, which reached 18 films with 2016’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” and will hit 20 with “She’s Living My Life” and “Family Funeral,” before Perry moves to Viacom following a recently signed five-year deal.

Palen handled the marketing campaigns for “Crash,” which won the 2006 Oscar for best picture; “Monster’s Ball,” which saw Halle Berry win best actress in 2002; “Precious,” which won two Academy Awards in 2010 and “La La Land,” which was nominated for 14 Oscars and won six in 2017.