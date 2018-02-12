Terry Press

As president of CBS Films, the highly experienced and respected Press is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the studio, including creative, distribution, marketing and physical production. Under her leadership, CBS Films has produced and acquired numerous hits including best picture Oscar nominee “Hell or High Water,” starring Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster; “Last Vegas,” starring Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline; “The DUFF”; and the Academy Award-nominated Coen Brothers’ film “Inside Llewyn Davis.” Upcoming and recent releases include, “Patriots Day,” starring Mark Wahlberg; and “American Assassin,” starring Michael Keaton.

Prior to joining CBS Films, Press was the owner and principal of 7570 Marketing Inc., where she consulted on several CBS Films releases, including the Golden Globe-nominated “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen,” “The Woman in Black” and “The Mechanic.” Additionally, she has consulted on Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln,” “The Hunger Games,” David Fincher’s “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “The Social Network,” Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” “Julie & Julia,” “It’s Complicated,” “Doubt” and “Valkyrie.”

Prior to 7570, she served as the head of marketing for DreamWorks SKG, where she oversaw the campaigns for all live-action and animated features, including “Saving Private Ryan,” “American Beauty,” “Gladiator” and “Shrek.” The UCLA grad started as a marketing executive at Disney.