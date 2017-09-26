Scott Rudin

The uber-successful, uber-prolific film and theater producer won the 2008 Best Picture Oscar (with the Coens) for “No Country For Old Men,” and is a member – and the only producer – in the small, exclusive EGOT winners club. A list of his nearly 120 movie credits reads like Hollywood’s greatest hits, including “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Captain Phillips,” “The Social Network,” “True Grit,” “The Hours” (all Oscar Best Picture noms), “Moneyball,” “Steve Jobs,” “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “The Queen.”

As for this Broadway season alone, he won best revival of a musical with “Hello, Dolly!” Last year, he was nominated for six Tony Awards (he produced “The Book of Mormon,” which won nine Tonys in 2011) and was a lead producer on five of those productions, including “The Humans” by Stephen Karam, and well-received revivals of Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge” and “The Crucible.” The New Yorker started as a theater PA at 16, moved into casting, and then moved to Hollywood where he became Fox prexy of production at 29, followed by a 15-year first-look deal at Paramount with his production company, then a deal with Disney.