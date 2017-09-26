Few producers in the world were more successful at 2017’s Sundance than Rodrigo Teixeira at Sao Paulo-based RT Features, a producer and co-financier on Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name” and “Patti Cake$,” which sold to Sony Pictures Classics and Fox Searchlight in two of the festivals milestone deals.

In 2016, Teixeira was at Sundance as a producer on James Schamus’ “Indignation” and Ira Sachs’ “Little Men.” By early 2017, he was in pre-production on James Gray’s “Ad Astra” and planning to shoot later this year Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Uncut Gems,” fruit of a j.v. production alliance with Martin Scorsese.

That is a remarkable C.V. for a person who describes his company as “a group of producers who are cinephiles and only based in Sao Paulo.” Key to Teixeira’s emergence, however, is that very film-buff zeal, plus the production in 2006 of Hector Dhalia’s “Drained,” a psychological tour-de-force, and then “The Silver Cliff,” directed by Karim Ainouz, a former assistant to James Schamus. Some of Teixeira’s productions, “The Witch” and “Patti Cake$,” he discovered at Sundance Labs.

Going forward, he aims to focus even more on development, and also produce movies from an exciting Brazilian roster including Ainouz, Marco Dutra, Ali Curitiba and Gabriela Almeida Amaral.