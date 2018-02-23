Reese Witherspoon has parlayed her success as an actress (an Oscar, several big boxoffice hits) into becoming one of Hollywood’s most successful hyphenates. Many big stars have production companies which lead to stillborn projects. Witherspoon has produced four films and her production company has shifted into high gear, with a number of film and TV projects in the planning stages.

Aside from producing and acting, Witherspoon has turned her role into becoming an activist, using her clout to help women behind the cameras as well. Novelist Jessica Knoll will adapt her debut novel, “Luckiest Girl Alive,” to the screen; that’s the same pattern Witherspoon and her Pacific Standard company did with first-time novelist Gillian Flynn with “Gone Girl.” And Witherspoon is starring in the September comedy “Home Again,” which marks the writing and directing debut of Hallie Meyers-Shyer. Witherspoon’s new digital media company,

Hello Sunshine, is working with Gail Honeyman to adapt her novel “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” and with Catherine Steadman for “Something in the Water.” After the successful HBO miniseries “Big Little Lies,” she will reteam with Nicole Kidman for “Truly Madly Guilty,” which, like “Lies,” is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty. And the “Lies” team is also talking about a followup to that project with HBO. In addition, she is producing a 2018 TV project with Jennifer Aniston.

Witherspoon made her Hollywood acting debut at 15 in the 1991 “Man in the Moon,” directed by Robert Mulligan (“To Kill a Mockingbird”), while her big breakthrough was as the memorable Tracy Flick in the Alexander Payne-directed “Election” in 1999. She made her producing debut as the exec producer on “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde”(2003).