When your name comes up every time a CEO job opens in the media sector, you know you’ve become a formidable force in an industry. That’s the enviable fate that has befallen Peter Chernin, who emerged as a potential replacement for Jeff Bewkes when AT&T announced its intent to acquire Time Warner.

But Chernin watchers know he already has hands full with a fascinating array of investments including an over-the-top video venture, Otter Media, with AT&T, that counts Fullscreen Media, Crunchyroll and Ellation in its portfolio.

Chernin can also stick with his eponymously-named media startup that thrives with Other People’s Money from multiple sources. Chernin departed the No. 2 job at the parent of studio 20th Century Fox in 2009, yet maintains a connection as the Chernin Entertainment division of TCG produces Fox movies, such as three recent “Planet of the Apes” yarns that have drawn respectable returns at the box office. TCG’s TV division, which produces Fox Broadcasting TV series “The New Girl,” is based at NBC Universal.

Chernin is a board member of American Express, a senior advisor to private equity outfit Providence Equity Partners and left the board of Twitter in 2016. Providence Equity and Qatar Holding are among the investors in TCG. Chernin majored in English at University of California, Berkeley.