You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Telegdy

NBC Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative Studio President, Alternative & Reality Group

TV Credits

  • MAYA & MARTY FKA MAYA RUDOLPH SHOW, THE FKA RUDOLPH, MAYA AND LORNE MICHAELS PROJECT

    Completed
    Companies
    Universal Television,Broadway Video,3 Arts Entertainment,Brillstein Entertainment Partners
    Title
    Development Exec
    Release Date
    2016-2017
Data provided by:

Want to contact Paul Telegdy directly? Get phone numbers, email addresses, org charts and more for virtually everyone working in entertainment!

Visit Variety Insight

News

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad