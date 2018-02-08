Yes, Patrick Moran’s longstanding history of nurturing top talent like Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes, and luring big names including Viola Davis and writer-director John Ridley to television are keys to his success. But it’s also his creativity and dedication to producing high-caliber programs.

His confidence that audiences will seek good content, no matter the medium, spurred the 2013 launch of the ABC Signature shingle, established specifically to develop and produce shows for a plethora of cable and streaming outlets.

With a slate comprised of award-winning dramas, critical darlings, and cutting-edge comedies including “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Criminal Minds,” “Quantico,” “Black-ish,” “The Real O’Neals” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” among them, it’s clear that Moran puts quality and originality at the forefront of his decision-making process. He’s actively collaborating with Marvel to bring more of its comic book properties to life, including Freeform’s upcoming “Cloak and Dagger” and Hulu’s “Runaways.”

Although Shonda Rhimes recently announced the departure of her shingle for Netflix, Moran brought “Lost” co-showrunner Carlton Cuse back to ABC with an overall deal. He also signed Alec Baldwin to a first-look deal for scripted and unscripted projects.

Prior to joining ABC Studios Moran developed long-running hits like “Glee,” and “Bones” for 20th Century Fox and, and served at UPN, Renaissance Pictures and New Line Television.