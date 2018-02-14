Nina Jacobson

This visionary has written herself quite a second chapter after being president of Disney’s Buena Vista Motion Picture Group) by shepherding “The Hunger Games” franchise to the big screen. As Disney prexy, she oversaw such blockbusters as the first “Pirates of the Caribbean film,” “Remember the Titans” and the first “The Chronicles of Narnia” before being fired in 2006. That summary dismissal pushed her to start her own production company, Color Force, in 2007, which secured the rights to Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books. The three subsequent films in the series grossed more than $310 million on a total budget of $55 million, a success dwarfed by “The Hunger Games” juggernaut, where the four films grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide against a production budget of $492 million. Jacobson, whose career started with stints at Silver Pictures, Universal and DreamWorks, recently produced the hugely popular and critically acclaimed TV series for FX, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” based on “The Run of His Life” by Jeffrey Toobin, which won nine Primetime Emmys. She is next slated to produce wedding comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” and the fourth film in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” franchise.