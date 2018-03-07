As co-president of worldwide marketing, Michael Moses works alongside Josh Goldstine to maximize strategic execution of Universal Pictures’ marketing campaigns. His work this year helped the studio cross $4 billion in worldwide box office for the second time in its 105-year history, led by “The Fate of the Furious” ($1.24 billion globally) and “Despicable Me 3” ($733 million).

Moses oversees publicity, digital marketing and promotions for films like 2016’s breakout hit “The Secret Life of Pets” which grossed more than $874 million worldwide. His marketing prowess helped franchises like “Jurassic World,” “Furious 7,” and “Minions” each reach a billion dollars at the worldwide box office in 2015.

He was named co-president in 2010. During this time, he helped launch new franchises including “Fifty Shades of Grey, “Pitch Perfect,” “Despicable Me,” “Ride Along,” “Neighbors,” “The Purge,” and “Snow White and the Huntsman.” He also helped market the Oscar nominated “Les Miserables” as well as “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Trainwreck” and “Straight Outta Compton.”

The Universal Pictures veteran joined the studio in 2000 as Vice President of Publicity. During his tenure as executive vice president of publicity, Universal had five films reach the $100 million mark at the domestic box office in 2003.

Prior to Universal, Moses worked at Disney as director of publicity and began his career with the Disney Development Co. as a communications coordinator. A graduate of Pepperdine University, the Oklahoma City, Okla., native received a bachelor’s degree in creative writing.