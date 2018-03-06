Martin Moszkowicz

Moszkowicz became Constantin’s managing director in 1996, a position he held through the company’s IPO in 1999. He has served as a member of the executive board since then, becoming chairman in 2015.

As producer, executive producer and co-producer, Moszkowicz has been involved in more than 200 feature films and numerous TV productions. Recent projects include “Love, Rosie,” “Ostwind 2,” “Fack ju Goehte 2,” “Look Who’s Back” and the “Shadowhunters” TV series.

Among Moszkowicz’s upcoming projects is David Wnendt’s upcoming adaptation of Wolfgang Hohlbein’s bestseller “Hagen von Tronje,” a reimagining of the Nibelung saga.

Moszkowicz has managed to maintain a steady course at Constantin despite a fierce corporate battle between shareholders of parent group Constantin Medien over the future direction of the group and the possible sale of the film business.

Moszkowicz says the storm has not affected business at the company, which currently has some seven films in production and another 10 to 12 in the pipeline. Constantin Medien subsidiary Highlight Communications owns 100% of Constantin Film and the company maintains that the company will not be sold.