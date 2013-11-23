Lee Hollin

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
TV Credits
-
CRIMINAL MINDS
Completed
- Companies
- CBS Television Studios,ABC Studios,Mark Gordon Company, The
- Title
- Current Exec
- Release Date
- 2016-2017
-
DOUBT
Completed
- Companies
- CBS Television Studios,Timberman/Beverly Productions
- Title
- Current Exec
- Release Date
- 2016-2017
-
INCORPORATED
Completed
- Companies
- CBS Television Studios,Universal Cable Productions,Pearl Street Films
- Title
- Current Exec
- Release Date
- 2016-2017
-
JANE THE VIRGIN
Completed
- Companies
- CBS Television Studios,Electus
- Title
- Current Exec
- Release Date
- 2016-2017
-
MADAM SECRETARY
Completed
- Companies
- CBS Television Studios,Revelations Entertainment
- Title
- Current Exec
- Release Date
- 2016-2017
-
SALVATION
Production
- Companies
- CBS Television Studios,Secret Hideout
- Title
- Current Exec
- Release Date
- 2016-2017
-
MADAM SECRETARY
Completed
- Companies
- CBS Television Studios,Revelations Entertainment
- Title
- Current Exec
- Release Date
- 2015-2016
-
SALVATION
Production
- Companies
- CBS Television Studios,Secret Hideout
- Title
- Current Exec
- Release Date
- 2017-2018
