Kevin Reilly joined Turner at the start of 2015 to revitalize the company’s flagship TNT and TBS brands. As the chair of the Turner Entertainment Programming Council, which connects programming execs at TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, and TruTV, he’s looking for new ways to leverage content and maximize cross-platform opportunities.

As Reilly told the Television Critics Assn. in 2016, “In three years TBS and TNT will be radically different businesses than they are today. It’s going to be a hairy couple of years in the business in general. There’s a lot of change.”

Not only does Reilly bring a stellar reputation as a bold programmer given he had a hand in developing breakout hits like FX’s “The Shield,” Fox’s “Glee,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” and HBO’s “The Sopranos,” his incisive mind is constantly focused on finding new ways to propel the company forward, be it through digital or social media, streamed content, or by reducing ad loads.

The former president of television at Brillstein-Grey Entertainment, he was particularly successful at Fox, where he enjoyed a seven-year run as chairman of the top-rated television network. He’s also held senior entertainment positions at NBC as well as FX.