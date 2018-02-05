Following his tenure as President, Kevin Beggs was promoted to Chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group in 2012. Thanks to Beggs, Lionsgate’s television division has experienced significant growth over the last seventeen years – jumping from $8 million in revenue in 2000 to nearly $600 million by 2015.

Under Beggs, Lionsgate was one of the first studios to produce original content for AMC (the Emmy and Golden Globe winning “Mad Men”) in addition to Showtime (“Weeds,” “Nurse Jackie”). Lionsgate is also responsible for co-producing Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” CMT’s “Nashville,” and OWN’s “Greenleaf.”

As Chairman, Beggs oversees development and production of all scripted and non-scripted content for broadcast, cable, and digital platforms. Lionsgate Television now has 90 shows on 40 different networks. Some of those projects include “The Royals,” “Casual,” “Greenleaf,” “Graves,” “Nightcap,” “Outlander,” and “Black Sails.” Lionsgate’s shows have garnered 187 primetime Emmy nominations and 29 wins.

Before joining Lionsgate nearly nineteen years ago, Beggs was a television producer on “Baywatch.” His first entry into the entertainment industry was as a production assistant on the David Hasselhoff fronted show. The San Francisco born executive graduated from University of California, Santa Cruz with a double major in Politics and Theatre Arts in 1989.