A man who has called Scripps Networks home for the vast majority of his career, Ken Lowe knows his territory well. As the 20th century came to a close, the vaunted publishing and broadcasting Scripps name needed a fresh makeover for a new, emerging audience, and fortunately they had Lowe on board to oversee the transition into a cable network giant that reaches over 190 million consumers worldwide each month.

The former radio and TV manager joined the Knoxville-based Scripps family in 1980 as general manager overseeing radio properties, but by the end of the decade he was overseeing programming, promotion and marketing for its network TV affiliates. His breakthrough moment arrived in 1994 when he helped found and launch HGTV, and went on to launch DIY Network and Cooking Channel, then solidified the network’s lifestyle channel brand with acquisitions of Food Network, Travel Channel and others, including Poland’s premier multi-platform, multi-channel media company TVN in 2015.

Prior to Scripps, Lowe started his career in Southern Broadcasting in 1969 and then moved into management positions with Harte-Hanks Broadcasting in the 1970s. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in radio, television and motion pictures from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.