You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
John Dahl
ESPN Films, ESPN
VP / Executive Producer, ESPN Films & Original Content
TV Credits
-
OUTLANDER
Production
- Title
- Pilot Director
- Release Date
- 2016-2017
-
AFFAIR, THE
Completed
- Release Date
- 2015-2016
-
BILLIONS
Completed
- Release Date
- 2015-2016
-
KINGDOM
Completed
- Release Date
- 2015-2016
-
OUTLANDER
Completed
- Title
- Pilot Director
- Release Date
- 2015-2016
-
RAY DONOVAN
Completed
- Release Date
- 2015-2016
Data provided by:
Want to contact John Dahl directly? Get phone numbers, email addresses, org charts and more for virtually everyone working in entertainment!
Visit Variety Insight
ad