John Dahl

ESPN Films, ESPN VP / Executive Producer, ESPN Films & Original Content

TV Credits

  • OUTLANDER

    Production
    Title
    Pilot Director
    Release Date
    2016-2017

  • AFFAIR, THE

    Completed
    Release Date
    2015-2016

  • BILLIONS

    Completed
    Release Date
    2015-2016

  • KINGDOM

    Completed
    Release Date
    2015-2016

  • OUTLANDER

    Completed
    Title
    Pilot Director
    Release Date
    2015-2016

  • RAY DONOVAN

    Completed
    Release Date
    2015-2016
