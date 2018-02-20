Jim Morris

The veteran film producer is general manager and president of Pixar, where he’s produced such smashes as “WALL-E,” which won him BAFTA, PGA, AFI and VES awards. A longtime expert in integrating visual effects and a key player in the company’s stunning success over the years, Morris reports directly to Pixar prexy Ed Catmull and oversees day-to-day operations, facilities and projects.

He was a graduate of Syracuse University, and began his career in local TV as a cameraman and editor. Moving up to producing, he worked in advertising and at innovative post house One Pass before joining ILM in 1987 as a VFX producer for film and commercials, and was later promoted to exec in charge of production and then general manager, overseeing such VFX-heavy award-winning hits as “Jurassic Park,” “Terminator 2,” “Forrest Gump,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Star Wars Episodes 1 and 11,” “Minority Report,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” and three “Harry Potter” films.

Morris ultimately became president of Lucas Digital Ltd. and for 11 years managed its two divisions, ILM and Skywalker Sound. He joined Pixar Animation in 2005 and worked as producer on such hugely successful films as “WALL-E,” “Ratatouille” and “Up.”