Jim Morris
United States

Pixar Animation Studios

Jim
Morris

President

The veteran film producer is general manager and president of Pixar, where he’s produced such smashes as “WALL-E,” which won him BAFTA, PGA, AFI and VES awards. A longtime expert in integrating visual effects and a key player in the company’s stunning success over the years, Morris reports directly to Pixar prexy Ed Catmull and oversees day-to-day operations, facilities and projects.

He was a graduate of Syracuse University, and began his career in local TV as a cameraman and editor. Moving up to producing, he worked in advertising and at innovative post house One Pass before joining ILM in 1987 as a VFX producer for film and commercials, and was later promoted to exec in charge of production and then general manager, overseeing such VFX-heavy award-winning hits as “Jurassic Park,” “Terminator 2,” “Forrest Gump,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Star Wars Episodes 1 and 11,” “Minority Report,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” and three “Harry Potter” films.

Morris ultimately became president of Lucas Digital Ltd. and for 11 years managed its two divisions, ILM and Skywalker Sound. He joined Pixar Animation in 2005 and worked as producer on such hugely successful films as “WALL-E,” “Ratatouille” and “Up.”

  Pixar Animation Studios
  UP
  RATATOUILLE

Education

  Syracuse University (NY, USA)

Q&A

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given in your career?

“Don't micromanage people. Hire the best people you can, and get out of their way. Tell them what you want; not how to do it. Guide with gentle hands, and always treat people as you would want to be treated.”

What or who inspires you?

“I never cease to be inspired by the selflessness and bravery of the men and the women who serve in the U.S. Military. And I have to say, on the creative an business front, I am continually inspired by the whole spectrum of people I've had the good fortune to work with in the film business. I count my lucky stars ever day.”

