The heart of the CW’s recent four-way superhero crossover event of “Supergirl,” “Arrow,” “The Flash,” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” wasn’t some arch nemesis; it was executive producer Greg Berlanti, one of the busiest people working in television.

His roster for this season includes 10 series in production across multiple networks. Not all of Berlanti Productions’ shows involve superpowers: Some of his most prominent works span action (“Blindspot”), mystery (“The Mysteries of Laura”), family dramas (“Brothers & Sisters,” “Everwood”) and even musical genres (“Eli Stone”). The common threads are strong characters and good storytelling. In 2013, he renewed his lucrative overall deal with Warner Bros TV, extending it through 2018.

While characters have crossed between those “universes” on a few occasions, Berlanti doesn’t take crossovers lightly; each one must be important to the stories the shows are telling. “Story-wise, it’s fun to think of the shows actually truly all in one universe,” Berlanti told Variety in June 2016.

He got his start in television as a writer for “Dawson’s Creek,” eventually rising to executive producer. He then went on to create popular series “Everwood,” “Brothers and Sisters,” and “Dirty Sexy Money.” He’s also worked in feature films, writing producing “The Green Lantern” and “Pan”