Gigi Pritzker founded MWM Studios in 2001, and she has since turned her passion for literary storytelling into a production company with an impressive list of credits.

Pritzker’s personal credits as producer include the Oscar-nominated “Rabbit Hole,” starring Nicole Kidman; Oscar-nominated “Hell or High Water” starring Jeff Bridges; the Sundance festival hit “The Way Way Back,” starring Steve Carell; Jon Stewart’s directorial debut, “Rosewater”; the sci-fi film “Ender’s Game,” and “Drive,” starring Ryan Gosling.

Pritzker is part of a consortium that launched STX Entertainment, a next-generation film studio, for which she continues to serve on the board of directors. STX specializes in the development, production, marketing and distribution of talent-driven films, television, and digital media content, with direct passage into the China market. She also develops and produces live stage productions through her company MWM Live, including the Tony Award winning “Million Dollar Quartet.”

MWM Studios premiered its TV series “Genius” in 2017 on the NatGeo network, telling the tale of a young Albert Einstein and the obstacles that brilliance can create in everyday life. The series earned 10 Emmy nominations and a second-season renewal.

A committed philanthropist, Pritzker holds a position on the Sundance Institute board of Trustees, is the founder and vice chair of Project&, a member of the board of the Goodman Theatre of Chicago, and serves on the advisory board of the Harold Ramis Film School.