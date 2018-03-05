The CEO of Valhalla Entertainment had a slew of movie hits before turning to TV and scoring with AMC’s zombie drama “The Walking Dead.” The series hearkens back to her genre roots with a greater emphasis on its human characters than the zombies.

“What attracted me to [Robert Kirkman’s] comic-book series is that it is a story about characters on a journey into this new world, and constantly trying to figure out not only how to survive but what’s important to them,” Hurd told Variety in 2016. “They are constantly evolving, they are constantly meeting new characters; they have to determine friend or foe, and very quickly we realize that it is not the zombies you have to be afraid of, it’s the other humans.”

Beginning as an executive assistant to Roger Corman, Hurd co-wrote “Terminator” with her now ex-husband James Cameron and went on to produce “Aliens” and “The Abyss” among other big-screen features. She moved into series television in the early 2000s and “The Walking Dead” arrived in 2010, followed by spin-off “Fear the Walking Dead” and USA’s “Falling Water.” Hurd’s company, Valhalla Entertainment, has an overall deal with Universal Cable Productions to develop new television and digital programs

Hurd is executive producing “Lore,” an upcoming horror anthology for Amazon, and she’s producing “Hellfest,” a feature for CBS Films.