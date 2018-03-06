Dynamic and highly experienced, he’s responsible for the development and production of Lionsgate’s multibillion-dollar-grossing feature film slate. Feig joined Lionsgate in 2012, when it acquired Summit, where he headed production and was a partner for 11 years. He was promoted to co-president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group in 2014. He’s shepherded or produced films at Lionsgate and Summit that include the last three films of the “Hunger Games” franchise, the “Divergent” and “Now You See Me” series, the blockbuster “Twilight Saga” franchise, “Red,” “Sicario,” “Warm Bodies,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” the “Step Up” franchise and Oscar winner “The Hurt Locker.” Recent hits include “Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “La La Land,” and “Nerve.”

Lionsgate’s upcoming slate includes “Robin Hood,” starring Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton, “Wonder,” teaming Julia Roberts and “The Room’s” Jacob Tremblay, “My Little Pony: The Movie” and “Monopoly,” plus leading properties “Borderlands,” “MacGyver,” “Magic Tree House” and “The Kingkiller Chronicle,” a multiplatform brand based on the best-selling contemporary fantasy trilogy.

Feig began as an independent producer, working with Artisan Entertainment and Sony Pictures, where he packaged and produced the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series, among other titles.