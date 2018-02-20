Ed Catmull

This Oscar-winning computer scientist is the president of Pixar and Disney Animation Studios.

The computer graphics pioneer began studying computer science at the University of Utah in 1965. In 1972, he created a four-minute film of computer-generated animation that represented the state of the art at the time, and was later tapped by another digital pioneer, George Lucas, to help bring computer graphics, video editing and digital audio into the entertainment field. In 1979, he was made VP at Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic, where he helped develop digital image compositing technology, which in turn revolutionized modern effects-heavy moviemaking.

When Steve Jobs invested $10 million in 1986 to spin off the Lucasfilm digital arm and co-founded Pixar with Catmull and John Lasseter, Catmull was made chief technical officer. He became a key figure in the company’s development of the cutting-edge RenderMan system that helped make such glossy CG hits as “Toy Story” and “Finding Nemo” possible.

Often seen as the brains behind Pixar’s extraordinary success, Catmull has always spearheaded technical innovation at the studio that popularized digital animation, smartly recognizing that making only low-commercial-risk films ultimately leads to creative bankruptcy.