David Nevins’ reputation for creating quality television began before he joined Showtime, first as SVP of primetime series at NBC, then as a programming executive at Fox Broadcasting Company, and later as president of Imagine Television. Among the groundbreaking series he helped develop are “Will & Grace,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “The West Wing,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Arrested Development,” “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights.”

Nevins joined Showtime in 2010 and assumed the mantle of CEO in 2016. His first Showtime series, “Homeland,” was the network’s first show to win an Emmy for best drama. Critical acclaim built with “Ray Donovan,” “Masters of Sex,” “Penny Dreadful,” “The Affair” and “Billions.” He brought David Lynch back to TV with “Twin Peaks,” and landed the hotly anticipated project “Purity,” based on the Jonathan Franzen book with Daniel Craig set to star.

The launch of a stand-alone streaming service in 2015, which he shepherded, has opened up the brand to a whole new audience via broadband, while helping drive considerable value to the bottom line at parent company CBS Corp.

“I want the best shows, the best writers, the best actors,” Nevins told Variety in 2014. “I grew up on the competitiveness of ABC, CBS, NBC. I thrive on it. Is that wrong?”