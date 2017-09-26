Craig Jacobson’s transactional law practice, which he founded in 1987 with partners Tom Hansen and Walter Teller, represents newscasters, directors, and producers, production companies and corporations in the media business. Jacobson also closes deals for some of the top talent in movies and television, including Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco and Sofia Vergara. He serves as an adviser to media executives, and has structured the sales of a range of media companies.

His TV news and host clients include Katie Couric and Ryan Seacrest, and he represents producer/director David Fincher, producer/host Chelsea Handler (including her $10 million Netflix deal), and producer/director/writer Sam Raimi. Familiar names among his individual clients include Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, Lorne Michaels, and Edward Zwick.

He also is one of the founders of New Form Digital, a venture with Discovery Media that produces scripted short-form content for the web. Jacobson is on the board of directors of Tribune Entertainment (for which he chairs the compensation committee), Expedia, and Charter Communications, as well as the Fine Arts school at the University of Southern California.

He earned his bachelor of arts degree at Brown University, and his law degree from George Washington University Law School.