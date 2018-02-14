Christopher Brearton made the move to Latham & Watkins from O’Melveny & Myers in 2014 with Joseph Calabrese and several other partners with the goal of building the firm’s new entertainment and sports practice. Concurrently, Brearton advised cable and satellite network Starz in its acquisition by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp in 2016 for $4.4 billion.

Brearton recently represented the NCAA in its multimedia rights extension with CBS Sports and Turner Broadcasting for the Division I men’s basketball championship, completing an $8.8 billion deal through 2032. The deal includes live coverage of all championship games across all platforms, including those yet to be created, leaving room for media innovations yet to come.

His lengthy roster of deals includes Participant Media’s joint venture with DreamWorks Studios, Steven Spielberg, Reliance Entertainment and Entertainment One to form a new multimedia creation company called Amblin Partners. He also represents the International Olympic Committee in its plans for a channel dedicated to creating a year-round home for Olympic sports.

Named in Variety as one of the top entertainment attorneys, a Variety Dealmaker, and one of 50 Game-Changing Entertainment Attorneys, Brearton’s current focus is on strategic alliances, commercial licensing agreements, project financing, and mergers and acquisitions.

He received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Georgia, and his law degree at the University of Virginia School of Law.