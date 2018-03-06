ICM Partners’ founding partner Chris Silbermann has helped strengthen the agency’s talent, publishing, and concert departments, the latter of which grew by 25% in 2016, with a double-digit growth in bookings, and a 30% increase in revenue.

In 2012, Silbermann led the charge to buyout the company’s previous management. During the transition, the agency was renamed ICM Partners and it was restructured so that partners could have equity in the company. Under his leadership, the agency also represents talent like Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Beyonce, Ruth Negga, and Spike Lee.

In addition to leading the company, he represents clients Shonda Rhimes, Vince Gilligan, Christopher Lloyd, and David Shore, and helped package their hit shows “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Breaking Bad,” “Modern Family,” and “House M.D.” He was also responsible for negotiating Rhimes’s new deal with Netflix in August 2017.

Silbermann also helped facilitate the eight-figure deal for Amazon and Woody Allen’s “Cafe Society.” He additionally negotiated the six-episode Amazon deal for Allen’s first venture into television, “Crisis in Six Scenes,” starring Miley Cyrus and Elaine May.

Silbermann has been working with ICM since 2006 — after the company acquired The Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann Agency, of which he was a managing partner. Silbermann has a B.A. in English Literature from the University of California, Berkeley.