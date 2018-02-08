Channing Dungey has risen to the occasion when she was promoted to president of ABC Entertainment following the exit of Paul Lee. Dungey, who started out as a development assistant for Davis Entertainment at 20th Century Fox, was always acknowledged as an up-and-comer at the network. In many ways she was groomed for her current position as she rose from ABC Studios’ vice president of drama development to EVP of drama development, movies & miniseries for ABC Entertainment Group.

Looking back to her days as a story editor for Steamroller Productions, a production executive at Warner Bros., and SVP at Material, Dungey was constantly studying how the industry works, and put those lessons into practice when forming Dexterity Pictures with Pamela Post.

Dungey’s time at Dexterity, which spanned film and television, revealed her knack for television development. A 2004 pitch meeting led to an invitation to join Touchstone Television, now ABC Studios. She’s been with ABC ever since, and her touch is visible in groundbreaking shows like “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “American Crime,” and “Quantico.” Expect Dungey and her team to continuing expanding ABC’s powerful slate with high-quality, compelling series that reflect the true diversity of the viewing audience.