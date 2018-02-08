Ben Sherwood didn’t start out as the big cheese at the Mouse house. The former journalist entered the television industry as an investigative associate producer with ABC News’ “Prime Time Live,” departed for NBC and returned to ABC in 2004 to executive produce “Good Morning America,” which became the No. 1 morning news program.

Elevated to president of ABC News in 2010, Sherwood’s ability to broker innovative deals, including a partnership with Yahoo that strengthened ABC News’ online presence, made him a prime choice for his current position where he continues to explore the viability of new platforms and opportunities that can expand the company’s reach globally and digitally. As co-chair of Disney Media Networks and president of DATG, Sherwood’s responsibilities also inclide oversight of cable network Freeform (formerly ABC Family), and the company’s equity interest in A+E Networks, Fusion, and Hulu. He’s credited with helping lure “Lost” co-showrunner Carlton Cuse back to ABC Studios.

“Like you, we believe the potential of video is great and growing. We know that by 2020 there will be 6 billion smartphones. We know that 4.2 billion people will be connected to the internet and we look forward to seizing that opportunity,” Sherwood told Variety in 2016.

Sherwood graduated from Harvard as a Phi Beta Kappa, then went on to study at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, earning master’s degrees in British imperial history and development economics.