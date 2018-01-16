When Adriana Cisneros took on her current position as CEO and Vice Chairman of Cisneros Group, she was a mere 33 years of age. But she was only continuing a family tradition. Her father, Gustavo Cisneros, who remains co-chair along with Steven Bandel, started running the family business at 23, when he took over the upstart company his father, Diego Cisneros, founded in 1929, and built it into the media and real estate conglom it is today.

It’s a role she has been preparing for all her life, as she remembers trailing her father to business meetings when still a child. As part of the grooming process, she acquired a BA degree from Columbia University and a Master’s degree in journalism from New York University. She is also a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Program for Leadership Development.

Underscoring her commitment to social causes, Cisneros is also President of Fundacion Cisneros, the family’s educational non-profit org dedicated to improving education in Latin America. In addition, she is co-chair of Endeavor Miami, an organization that promotes high impact entrepreneurship. She is also a Director and Executive Committee Member of the Board of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and a Trustee of the Paley Center for Media.

Cisneros lives in Miami, Florida, where the company is based, with her husband and two children.