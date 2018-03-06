Login
Get the magazine and exclusive online content -
Subscribe Today!
Read Next:
Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird Media
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
Facebook
Variety.com
Menu
Film
TV
Music
Tech
Politics
Theater
Real Estate
Awards
Video
V500
Top Story
Film
'Black Panther' Leaps to the Top on Its First Day in China
Biz
Netflix Reportedly in Talks With the Obamas to Produce TV Shows
Film
Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Eyes $45 Million Debut
Film
‘The Sopranos’ Prequel Movie in the Works From David Chase
TV
'Star Wars' Live-Action Series Sets Jon Favreau as Writer, Executive Producer
Film
Michael B. Jordan to Adopt Inclusion Rider on All Future Projects
Biz
NYPD 'Has A Lot of Information' on Weinstein Investigation, Readies Arrest
Film
Michael Bay Sets '6 Underground,' 'Robopocalypse' as Next Two Films (EXCLUSIVE)
TV
Jeffrey Tambor Accuser Details Harassment Allegations on 'Megyn Kelly Today'
Film
Universal Fires Marketing President Josh Goldstine Following Inappropriate Conduct Investigation
Film
Box Office Preview: ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Looks to Lure Kids as ‘Black Panther’ Stays Muscular
Biz
'Wolf of Wall Street' Producer to Pay $60 Million in Malaysia Corruption Case
Biz
Weinstein Co. Sale to Ron Burkle Investor Group Collapses
Next
More From Our Brands
Footwear News
Maria Menounos Dons Nude Look & Your New Go-to Sandal for Spring at Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Shower
Deadline
Sound Glitch No Asteroid For ‘Ready Player One’ As SXSW Audiences Have A Rousing Blast At Steven Spielberg World Premiere
TVLine
The Royals Season 4 Premiere: Who Was Shot? And What Happens Next?
Indiewire
‘Ready Player One’ Review: Steven Spielberg Delivers Astonishing Sci-Fi Spectacle and Relentless Nostalgia Trip — SXSW 2018
Variety.com
Close Menu
Film
News
Reviews
Podcasts
Box Office
Events
Columns
TV
News
Reviews
Podcasts
Recaps
Events
Pilot Scorecard
Columns
Music
News
New Music
Album Reviews
Concert Reviews
Awards
News
In Contention
Artisans
Features
Columns
Video
Video
Trailers
Cover Shoots – Behind the Scenes
Actors on Actors
Power of Women
Events
Artisans
Toronto
Dirt
Real Estate News
Photos
Lifestyle
Digital
News
Features
Global
More
Obituaries
Politics
Photos
Scene
Voices
Live Media Summits
Vscore
Variety Insight
Variety Archives
V500
Premier Logo
Created with Sketch.
Access exclusive content
Subscribe Today!
Login
Follow Us
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
Facebook
Alerts & Newsletters
Please fill out this field with valid email address.
Sign Up
Advertise
About
Tips
Contact Us
PMC
© 2018 Penske Media Corporation
Close menu
ad