Film
TV
Music
Tech
Politics
Theater
Real Estate
Awards
Video
V500
People News
TV
Starz Hires Atom Tickets CEO Ameesh Paleja as Chief Technology Officer
Digital
Meredith Names Bruce Gersh President, People & EW; Karen Kovacs, Brad Elders to Exit
Digital
Machinima Taps Former CBS Interactive Exec Steve Reed as VP Brand Partnerships
Biz
Brian Murphy, AEG Presents Exec and Co-Founder of Avalon Attractions, Dies at 70
Film
Harry J. Ufland, 'Last Temptation of Christ' Producer, Dies at 81
Digital
Facebook Hires Pinterest Exec Mike Bidgoli to Lead Watch Video Product Team
Digital
Facebook Hires BuzzFeed's Matthew Henick in Media-Partnerships Role
TV
David Ogden Stiers, Major Winchester on 'MASH,' Dies at 75
Music
Ross Grierson, Veteran Label Promotion Exec, Dies at 65
Film
MGM Promotes Kristin Cotich, Hires Emmy Chang
TV
Longtime 20th Century Fox TV Executive Bruce Margolis Dies at 64
Film
Lewis Gilbert, Director of 'Alfie' and Three James Bond Films, Dies at 97
Biz
Bill Cosby's Daughter Ensa Dies at 44
