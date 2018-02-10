Fashion Flashback: Kristen Bell Muses on Top Looks

When it comes to style, “The Good Place” star and this year’s inaugural SAG Awards host Kristen Bell is definitely drawn to the “girly.” “But when I see the pictures I feel like I’m dressed up to go to my own christening, so I have to be careful how many ruffles I wear.” The “Frozen” star — who’s walked many a red carpet — believes the older she gets, the simpler she dresses. She now often opts for black and white — “modern looks which make me feel more sophisticated.”

2005

“I barely knew any designers other than Mr. TJ Maxx,” says Bell of her first SAG Awards experience. “I wasn’t thinking too much about my look because I was so excited to be there, as this was my first awards show.” She believes her style has drastically evolved since. “Also I don’t ever remember wearing a wig but this picture could convince me otherwise!”

2010

Bell served as a presenter her first year at the Golden Globes. “I had always loved girly pinks and frills but this look was the start of me trying to dress more like an adult,” she says. “And I felt very elegant, like I was at the big kids’ table for the first time.”

2013

“I was seven months’ pregnant and terrified about the limitations I had fitting into a dress,” recalls Bell of her next Globes year. “My stylist, Nicole Chavez, called around town asking people if they had any empire-waist dresses they could spare. … Thankfully, Jessica Paster pulled this dress from Emily Blunt’s options and it fit perfectly!” Bell felt gorgeous — something “somewhat hard to achieve” in her state. “If it hadn’t been for their generosity I probably would have shown up in maternity jeans.”

2014

The year “Frozen” went to the Oscars — and scored two wins -— Bell picked a dress in keeping with theme. “I truly did feel like a princess,” she says, noting she was especially into the Piaget diamond necklace. The whole night felt surreal: “My husband [Dax Shepard] and I did a lot of people watching and giggled the whole way through, wondering how on earth we were allowed in.”

2016

Bell’s all-time favorite look is from this Emmy year. “I was able to find a dress that was floral and girly but still came across simple and didn’t swallow me up,” she says of the Zuhair Murad gown. “I loved the pattern of the floral and the huge train on the skirt. And shockingly, it was very comfortable.”

2017

“This look was far bolder and sexier than anything I had ever worn, but I was really feeling it,” she says of her Jenny Packham Globes dress. “It was the first thing we tried, and even though we tried about 15 more dresses, we couldn’t get past the fit and class of this one. I love a deep plunging neckline and the whole look made me feel very ‘Old Hollywood.’”